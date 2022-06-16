Orezone Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) reports that all resolutions at the Company’s annual general and special meetings of shareholders were approved by shareholders.



The results of voting are noted below. For additional details on the resolutions, please see the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 13, 2022.

1. To fix the number of directors at eight:

For % For Against % Against 146,174,622 99.85% 217,826 0.15%

2. To elect directors of the Company:

Nominee For % For Withhold % Withhold Stephen Axcell 146,185,340 99.86% 207,108 0.14% Joseph Conway 145,095,652 99.11% 1,296,796 0.89% Patrick Downey 139,618,954 95.37% 6,773,494 4.63% Robert Doyle 146,197,507 99.87% 194,941 0.13% Michael Halvorson 142,109,200 97.07% 4,283,248 2.93% Kate Harcourt 146,159,107 99.84% 233,341 0.16% Marco LoCascio 145,187,658 99.18% 1,204,790 0.82% Charles Oliver 144,999,608 99.05% 1,392,840 0.95%

3. To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration:

For % For Withhold % Withold 152,494,863 99.99% 11,881 0.01%

4. To reapprove the Company’s 10% rolling Stock Option Plan:

For % For Against % Against 137,502,437 93.93% 8,890,011 6.07%

5. To reapprove the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan:

For % For Against % Against 137,451,137 93.89% 8,941,311 6.11%

6. To reapprove the Company’s Deferred Share Unit Plan:

For % For Against % Against 145,865,556 99.64% 526,892 0.36%

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso.

The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bomboré as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$730/ounce with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/ounce. Bomboré is underpinned by a mineral resource base in excess of 5 million gold ounces and possesses significant expansion potential. Orezone is fully funded to bring Bomboré into production with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering

Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663

info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.

