Orezone Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) reports that all resolutions at the Company’s annual general and special meetings of shareholders were approved by shareholders.
The results of voting are noted below. For additional details on the resolutions, please see the Management Information Circular of the Company dated May 13, 2022.
1. To fix the number of directors at eight:
|For
|% For
|Against
|% Against
|146,174,622
|99.85%
|217,826
|0.15%
2. To elect directors of the Company:
|Nominee
|For
|% For
|Withhold
|% Withhold
|Stephen Axcell
|146,185,340
|99.86%
|207,108
|0.14%
|Joseph Conway
|145,095,652
|99.11%
|1,296,796
|0.89%
|Patrick Downey
|139,618,954
|95.37%
|6,773,494
|4.63%
|Robert Doyle
|146,197,507
|99.87%
|194,941
|0.13%
|Michael Halvorson
|142,109,200
|97.07%
|4,283,248
|2.93%
|Kate Harcourt
|146,159,107
|99.84%
|233,341
|0.16%
|Marco LoCascio
|145,187,658
|99.18%
|1,204,790
|0.82%
|Charles Oliver
|144,999,608
|99.05%
|1,392,840
|0.95%
3. To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration:
|For
|% For
|Withhold
|% Withold
|152,494,863
|99.99%
|11,881
|0.01%
4. To reapprove the Company’s 10% rolling Stock Option Plan:
|For
|% For
|Against
|% Against
|137,502,437
|93.93%
|8,890,011
|6.07%
5. To reapprove the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan:
|For
|% For
|Against
|% Against
|137,451,137
|93.89%
|8,941,311
|6.11%
6. To reapprove the Company’s Deferred Share Unit Plan:
|For
|% For
|Against
|% Against
|145,865,556
|99.64%
|526,892
|0.36%
About Orezone Gold Corporation
Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso.
The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bomboré as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$730/ounce with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/ounce. Bomboré is underpinned by a mineral resource base in excess of 5 million gold ounces and possesses significant expansion potential. Orezone is fully funded to bring Bomboré into production with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.
Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer
Vanessa Pickering
Manager, Investor Relations
Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663
info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com
For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.
