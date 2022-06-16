MEDIA ADVISORY: City of Saint John to unveil first electric bus in partnership with Damera Bus Corp, a leading supplier of zero-emissions buses

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

When: 11:00 a.m. (ADT) on Monday, June 20, 2022 Where: Long Wharf, Long Wharf Road, Saint John, NB What: Damera Bus Corp (Damera) together with the City of Saint John are marking the introduction of the JEST – the first electric, low entrance, six-metre transit bus in North America – which will officially be added to the Saint John Transit fleet later this summer. This important green initiative further reinforces the City’s commitment to replace carbon-emitting vehicles in its fleet with either battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by 2040. The event will include remarks by key project spokespeople and City representatives and provide an exciting first look at the new transit bus followed by an inaugural ride on the new JEST electric transit bus. Who: • Hon. Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change (speaker)

• Raj Mahadeo, CEO, Damera

• Roger D’Hollander, COO, Damera (speaker)

• Deniz Cetin, Chief Commercial Officer, Karsan Bus and Coach Company

• Donna Noade Reardon, Mayor, City of Saint John (speaker)

• Councillor Greg Stewart, Saint John Transit Commission (speaker)

Media are asked to R.S.V.P to rsingh@sussex-strategy.com. Representatives of the Government of New Brunswick, City of Saint John and Damera will be available on site for interviews. Additional interviews can also be arranged upon request.

Please proceed to Long Wharf for temporary parking during the event.

