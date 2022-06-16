Notification according to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

English Finnish

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

16 June 2022, at 5.55 p.m.

eQ Plc has today on 16 June 2022, received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holding of Fennogens Investments S.A. in eQ Plc’s shares and votes has fallen below 20.00 percent. The change in ownership is due to the increase in the number of eQ Plc shares subscribed for with stock options on 16 June 2022.

On 16 June 2022, Fennogens Investments S.A.’s holding amounted to 19.69 percent of eQ Plc’s shares and votes.

Total positions of Fennogens Investments S.A.:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation of the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 19,69% 19,69% 40 429 698 Position of previous notification 21,18% 21,18%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009005870 7 962 605 19,69% SUBTOTAL A 7 962 605 19,69%

Helsinki, 16 June 2022

eQ Plc

Mikko Koskimies, CEO

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.0 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.