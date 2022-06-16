Vector Solutions Releases New Student Safety & Wellness Courses to Address Topics of Concern for Students Today

Tampa, FL, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of training and software solutions to help schools make their operations and communities safer, smarter, and better, has created a new set of online courses for students focusing on important safety topics such as trauma awareness, dating violence, human trafficking, and more. The courses are the latest addition to Vector’s award-winning library of Student Safety & Wellness Courses.

The short online video lessons help schools teach and promote discussions about important safety, wellness, and social and emotional learning topics that have a big impact on individual students and the school community. The new collection of courses includes:

Active Assailant Preparedness

Dating Violence Awareness

Human Trafficking Awareness

Sexual Abuse Awareness

Trauma Awareness

Each course is broken into short, age-appropriate modules for grades 9-12 and grades 6-8. The courses will be available for schools to implement at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

“Our Student Safety & Wellness Courses help schools prepare students for pressing safety issues that are unfortunate realities in today’s society,” said Vector Solutions Head of Product for Education Rob Buelow. “We’ve expanded our course library to help students with additional topics they are reading about or, tragically, experiencing. Our goal is to better protect students nationwide, and to ultimately prevent these types of incidents from ever happening in our school communities.”

Vector Solutions prior collections of Student Safety & Wellness Courses include titles such as Bullying & Cyberbullying, Youth Suicide Awareness, Alcohol, Vaping & Drug Prevention, Sexual Harassment, Digital Citizenship, Stress & Anxiety, Depression, Healthy Relationships, and more. Authored by subject-matter experts, the Student Safety & Wellness Courses are presented by diverse young people to help engage students with the content. Teachers can assign the courses to students to complete independently, or use them in a facilitated group setting such as homeroom or during advisory periods. The courses can also be used for remediation. Each module includes lesson plans, assessments, discussion questions, and activities to help facilitate talks with students, and an administration portal where teachers can keep track of students’ progress.

For more information about Vector’s Student Safety & Wellness courses, visit: https://www.vectorsolutions.com/solutions/vector-lms/k12-training-management/student/

About Vector Solutions for K-12 Education

Vector Solutions for K-12 Education provides award-winning software, resources, and professional development solutions to help create safer, smarter, better schools. Its safety products include an emergency communications platform, systems to help schools manage and track safety and compliance trainings and environmental health and safety incidents, a library of hundreds of training courses for school staff on everything from special education to diversity and inclusion, plus online safety and wellness courses for students addressing issues such as bullying, suicide and sexual harassment. Its professional development solutions encompass educator evaluations and tracking professional development activities. For more information about Vector Solutions for K-12 Education, visit www.vectorsolutions.com/k12.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 34 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

