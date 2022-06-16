Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) CEO Robert Liscouski to Participate in CSIS Panel Discussion: "The Future of Quantum – Powering the Innovation Ecosystem from the Private Sector"

LEESBURG, Va., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHO:
|Robert Liscouski is the President and CEO of Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) (QCI), a leader in delivering affordable, accessible quantum computing for non-quantum experts. He also has extensive experience developing critical programs for protecting national security interests and essential infrastructure.
|Robert will be joined by moderator James Andrew Lewis, SVP and Director, Strategic Technologies Program at CSIS and additional panelist Jay Gambetta, Fellow and Vice President, Quantum Computing at IBM.
|WHAT:
|Robert and Jay will participate in a panel discussion hosted by CSIS entitled “The Future of Quantum – Powering the Innovation Ecosystem from the Private Sector”
|WHERE:
|Register to attend the virtual panel event at https://www.csis.org/events/future-quantum-%E2%80%93-powering-innovation-ecosystem-private-sector
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, June 21, 2022
|3:00 pm - 4:00 pm EDT
|WHY:
|To understand the impact of quantum computing, it is vital to explore the many possibilities for technological change and innovation. Today, the private sector is taking charge in leading the exploration of quantum applications and achieving technological breakthroughs. This panel of quantum experts will further examine the important role the private sector plays in advancing quantum technology innovation and making real-world quantum applications attainable today.
