Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) CEO Robert Liscouski to Participate in CSIS Panel Discussion: "The Future of Quantum – Powering the Innovation Ecosystem from the Private Sector"

LEESBURG, Va., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Robert Liscouski is the President and CEO of Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) (QCI), a leader in delivering affordable, accessible quantum computing for non-quantum experts. He also has extensive experience developing critical programs for protecting national security interests and essential infrastructure.

Robert will be joined by moderator James Andrew Lewis, SVP and Director, Strategic Technologies Program at CSIS and additional panelist Jay Gambetta, Fellow and Vice President, Quantum Computing at IBM.

WHAT: Robert and Jay will participate in a panel discussion hosted by CSIS entitled “The Future of Quantum – Powering the Innovation Ecosystem from the Private Sector”

WHERE: Register to attend the virtual panel event at https://www.csis.org/events/future-quantum-%E2%80%93-powering-innovation-ecosystem-private-sector

WHEN: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

3:00 pm - 4:00 pm EDT