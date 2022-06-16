Abacus Life Continues Market Leading Growth Despite a Down Year for Others in the Life Settlement Industry

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 was another record year for Abacus Life. According to the annual report filed by the Life Settlement news outlet, The Deal, Abacus Life Settlements continues to be one of the top buyers in all reported categories by providing industry-leading value to their clients year-over-year. Even though the market was slightly down from the prior year, Abacus continued its annual growth trend. Abacus also grew in the areas of staffing and office space in anticipation of its continued growth as a market-leading life settlement company.

The Deal reported that Abacus paid 22.5% per policy, 35% more than the remaining top five providers who paid an average of 16.2% of policy face value to sellers.

"Although the overall market may be down since the prior year, we are incredibly proud that Abacus has increased our market share by almost 15% while maintaining one of the highest settlement payouts of all leading providers," said Jay Jackson, CEO of Abacus Life. "We would like to express our deepest appreciation to our clients for their loyal support and recognition of the professional experience and results they receive from Abacus."

"While most of our competitors were still adjusting to a pandemic-centric environment in 2021, Abacus had already launched a series of digitally-oriented projects and expanded our digital footprint," said Matthew Ganovsky, Managing Partner at Abacus. "While many other companies in our space were still focused on traditional media outlets and trade shows, we pivoted towards digital. The fact that we are so fast to adjust is a testament to the incredible team we have built here at Abacus and a hallmark of our success."

Founded in 2004, Abacus Life Settlements is a licensed direct life settlement provider, headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Abacus responds to the needs of professional advisors and policy sellers seeking to optimize the value of life insurance policies. Policy sellers, life settlement brokers, and agents remain confident in Abacus Life's ability to deliver sound solutions and fair market values for each policy purchased.

