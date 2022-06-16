The Lucy Leaks NFT collection, designed by women for other women in need & to support upcoming female entrepreneurs

Miami, FL, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lucy Leaks NFT collection wants to leave a print in history.



No monkeys or punks here, but real hand drawn art, about real day-to-day women issues. The female artist had to fight all her live for success, and succeeded with successful art exhibits.







Her only goal is to give back to other women in need and to help upcoming female business entrepreneurs.



Triggered? Here it comes.



About the artist



Charlize Salvatori is a 17 year old American artist with a colorful history, exploration different issues women face today.

Her work is an explosion of color using images to communicate what she experiences in her own life.



Charlize's work displays confidence and while she uses various mediums she prefers the precision of anime markers and electronic tools.



Charlize was born in the USA but spent her early childhood days in the Trinidad, a Caribbean island known for its melting pot of people and colorful carnival.



Her mixed heritage of Southern Indian and Corsican has exposed her to vibrant festivals and landscapes.



Nonverbal from a young age, Charlize used drawings of herself to communicate with her mother even though she had an electronic speech device.



When she started speaking at age 7, she had already been chosen to exhibit her work at a local library. Since then Charlize has held several private exhibitions showcasing the way she communicates and what she cares about.



Charlize was diagnosed with autism when she was four years old.



About the collection



The first NFT series, the period series, is a tribute to strong women and the everyday issues they have.



Being female has historically been difficult for women of every culture in every era. On top there are many cultural aspects surrounding how societies view menstruation. In some societies it involves menstruation being perceived as unclean or embarrassing.



In western countries easy access to female hygiene supplies has become “mainstream”, but when menstruating individuals do not have “access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand washing facilities, [or] waste management,” they experience period poverty & stigma.



Menstrual hygiene—or the lack thereof—impacts individuals’ dignity and self-worth regarding being clean and sanitary in part due to the stigma of shame surrounding menstruation. The lack of access to and the price of menstrual products force the use of unsafe and unsanitary products, such as old clothes, rags, and sawdust.

Today +500 million women and girls globally are estimated to lack adequate facilities for menstrual hygiene management. This puts women and their families at greater risk of infection.



With the Lucy Leaks period series collection we want to break this taboo, and support women all over the world with initiatives helping women in need to better hygiene access.

How we help women in need with better hygiene access



We partnered with 2 well organisations with an impactful track record in helping women in need.



TheWaterProject



The Water Project, Inc. is a non-profit organization unlocking human potential by providing reliable water projects to communities in sub-Saharan Africa who suffer needlessly from a lack of access to clean water and proper sanitation.



For +10 years, they have been helping communities gain access to clean, safe water by providing training, expertise and financial support for water project construction through our staff and implementing partners.



With the NFT profits we will fund 4 freshwater wells to villages in Africa that will last +30 years.



https://thewaterproject.org

AngelHouse



AngelHouse is a certified organisation for rescue orphanage founded by Lindsay Russo, a humanitarian, advocate and speaker.



At the age of 23, Lindsay founded Angel House, a focused rescue initiative for abandoned orphans and trafficking victims throughout India and Southeast Asia.



With the NFT profits we will fund 3 orphanage houses, housing 87 abandoned children

www.angelhouse.me

How we support upcoming female business talent



Lucy Leaks wants to be a launchpad for female talent.

Call it a female, BBC One inspired, “Dragons Den”.



We have a team of female entrepreneurs behind us from the brand building powerhouse HB Investments (https://hbinvestments.com).



You might have heard from their investments in Unicorn’s like Huba Beauty, Ketish, Clubhouse & more.



A part of the NFT profits goes to upcoming female business talent, with coaching from these leading ladies.

Female friendly launchpad

We partnered with Dropspace, a NFT launchpad specialized in launching female & inclusive collections (https://www.dropspace.art).

Our double goal

Currently, only 5% of NFT sales went to female artists and 16% of all NFTs are owned by women.



We want to help flipping this stereotype and open doors for a whole new audience to onboard the NFT world.

On top you support initiatives with real impact towards women:

helping women in countries in need and support & launch local female business owners to a higher level.

The Lucky Leaks community, combined with a jury with real business experience, will pick the right initiatives & get them to a higher level.



Being part of a greater good

Owning or supporting our collection is all about being part of a greater good. It supports the underdogs of the Web3, NFT, and tech world. It also supports on-ground organizations with its charity actions.

Ensuring transparency with great clarity

The list of causes and money that the team will support will be clearly mentioned. This transparency builds trust and faith in the growingly clever audiences following the project.



Media Contact:

The Lucy Leaks NFT

Michael Williams

lucyleaksnft@gmail.com

https://www.lucyleaks.com/

