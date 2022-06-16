English Swedish

Ålandsbanken Abp

Changes in company’s own shares

16.06.2022 at 18:30 EET



Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 16.06.2022





Date 16.06.2022 Exchange



Bourse trade Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)



Buy Share class ALBBV Amount 782 Average price/share 29.8754 EUR Highest price/share 29.9000 EUR Lowest price/share 29.8000 EUR Total price 23,362.56 EUR

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 16.06.2022:





ALBBV 11,054

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp



Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)





Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

