Blockmate Ventures Inc.: Significant Shareholder Notice

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (the “Company”) (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) Director Mr. Domenico Carosa of Amsterdam, Netherlands reports he has control and direction over 6,365,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 10.02%.



Dominet B.V., a holding company controlled by Mr. Carosa, has acquired control and direction over 100,000 common shares of the Company through an acquisition on the TSX Venture Exchange. The shares represent approximately 0.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company and were acquired at a price of Cdn$0.11 per share.

Following the acquisition, Mr. Carosa has control and direction over 6,365,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 10.02% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer, of which 215,000 shares are owned by Dominet B.V. and 6,150,000 shares are owned by Carosa Corporation B.V., both holding companies controlled by Mr. Carosa.

Mr. Carosa has acquired the securities for investment purposes and, as disclosed in the accompanying Early Warning Report, may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed with the applicable securities regulators regarding the above acquisition is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator/venture creator focussing on businesses that utilise blockchain technology and decentralization to provide greater utility, accessibility and sustainability around everyday services. Working with prospective Founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations, digital assets, and advisory to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era and view Web3 technology as the vehicle for a democratised future. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com . Watch the latest webinar at: https://www.blockmate.com/videos

