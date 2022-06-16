New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber Drums Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817988/?utm_source=GNW

Global Fiber Drums Market to Reach US$849.9 Million by the Year 2026



Fiber drums are containers intended to store and ship diverse products such as food items, colorants, dyes, adhesives, rolling sheets, and hazardous chemicals. These drums score higher over plastic and steel drums in terms of corrosion resistance owing to the use of paper-based inner coating that is covered with poly or foil lining. Fiber drums feature fiberboard lids rather than plastic and metal rings for notably minimizing the chances of product contamination. Growth in the global market is attributed to confluence of various favorable factors like rising uptake across end-use industries, expansion of the retail sector, new avenues in emerging economies and product innovations. The market growth is favored by increasing output of hazardous chemicals that are required to be transported to different countries. Manufacturers of fiber drums are leveraging advanced techniques to ensure external or internal liners that improve performance and resistance of these containers to make them attractive for different applications, including storage and transport of chemicals, dyes and adhesives. These drums are anticipated to gain from considerable growth of the e-commerce segment and increasing intercontinental trade.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Drums estimated at US$623.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$849.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Below 25 Gallons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$108 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 25-50 Gallons segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Fiber Drums market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $176.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $137.4 Million by 2026



The Fiber Drums market in the U.S. is estimated at US$176.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$137.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$148.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific region retains dominant position in the market owing to the presence of numerous manufacturing facilities and strong contribution from emerging nations like India, China, Indonesia and Australia. The regional market is bolstered by increasing influx of international packaging companies due to easy access to raw materials and cheap labor. The emergence of Asia-Pacific as a leading manufacturing hub for packaging products is anticipated to significantly benefit the fiber drums market. The market is expected to post impressive gains in the US owing to robust fiber drum demand from various applications in agro-based, chemical and food industries. The chemicals industry is likely to play a prominent role in driving the market growth due to increasing demand and transport of chemicals to diverse industry verticals.



50-75 Gallons Segment to Reach $452.2 Million by 2026



In the global 50-75 Gallons segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$247.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$359.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$48.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

CL Smith

Enviro-Pak, Inc.

FDL Packaging Group

Fiber Drum Company

Fiberstar Drums Ltd.

Great Western Containers Inc.

Greif, Inc.

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Milford Barrel Co. Inc.

Orlando Drum & Container Corporation

Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.

The Cary Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817988/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Fiber Drums Market Faces the Music with Knock-on Effect of

COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Impact on the Packaging Industry, One of the Key End-

Uses of Fiber Drums

Fiber Drums - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Drums and Fiber Drums

Benefits of Fiber Drums

Applications

Regulations

Global Fiber Drums Market Marches Ahead to Rhythmic Drumbeat:

Market Prospects & Outlook

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Segmental Analysis

World Fiber Drums Market by Capacity (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Below 25 Gallons, 25-50 Gallons, 50-75

Gallons, and Above 75 Gallons

World Fiber Drums Market by Closure Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Metal Closure, Fiber

Closure, Plastic Closure, and Other Closure Types

World Fiber Drums Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Chemical, Food & Beverage,

Pharma / Cosmetic, Petrochemical / Lubricant, and Other

Applications

Regional Analysis

World Fiber Drums Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Fiber Drums Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR:

(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fiber Drums Offer Innumerable Benefits for Businesses

Factors Influencing Packaging Industry & Implications for Fiber

Drums

Fiber Drums to Change Protective Packaging Game with

Versatility & Protective Storage Advantages

Dumping System for Fiberboard Drums

Environmental Benefit of Using Fiber Products

Rise of E-Commerce & Packaging Demand: The Power of Two for

Fiber Drums

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales

in $ Billion for 2019E

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for

the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Sustained Demand for Food and Beverages Leading to Increased

Farm Productivity Instigates Robust Demand

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):

2017-2020

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for

Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017

and 2018-2027

Manufacturing Sector to Remain an Important Consumer: Fiber

Drums offer Protection to Products

Established Use Case in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Sector

Augurs Well

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for

2015-2021

Pharmaceutical Industry: A Promising Application for Fiber Drum

Packaging

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries

for 2018

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Fiber

Drums in Packaging

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs to Drive Demand

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years

2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents Opportunity for Pharma

Packaging Makers

Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product (in %): 2020E

Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for Fiber Drums Used in

Pharma Packaging



