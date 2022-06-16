Dow Jones Expands Multi-Media Content Offerings on Snapchat with Dynamic Stories and New Shows by WSJ Opinion and MarketWatch

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dow Jones today announced several new channels on Snapchat’s Discover produced by brands MarketWatch, Barron’s and WSJ Opinion.



MarketWatch and Barron’s have joined The Wall Street Journal in publishing daily stories on Snapchat with a new format called Dynamic Stories. Available in the Discover feed, Dynamic Stories update in real-time, providing users with the latest breaking news as it happens. Snapchatters can tap through the Stories to get the latest headlines and tap “Read” to access full articles on the web.

The MarketWatch and Barron’s channels provide users the latest business news, economic analysis, personal-finance advice and more.

In addition to Dynamic Stories, Dow Jones announced the launch of two new shows, available on Snapchat’s Discover: Future View by WSJ Opinion and Money Matters by MarketWatch.



Future View by WSJ Opinion focuses on its popular column of the same name , showcasing student opinions on timely and important topics. The new series will surface a range of views and allow students the opportunity to contribute to the national conversation via their own video submissions. Episodes examine questions around standardized test requirements, the future of the metaverse, the wealth gap in America and more. This series will publish new episodes each week on Tuesdays and Fridays.





focuses on its popular column of the , showcasing student opinions on timely and important topics. The new series will surface a range of views and allow students the opportunity to contribute to the national conversation via their own video submissions. Episodes examine questions around standardized test requirements, the future of the metaverse, the wealth gap in America and more. This series will publish new episodes each week on Tuesdays and Fridays. Money Matters by MarketWatch answers viewers’ pressing financial questions with tips, tricks and money hacks to help them get ahead. Plus, MarketWatch will feature real-world scenarios from people who have done extraordinary things with their money from paying off debt to retiring early and everything in between. The series will alternate between a mix of explainers and how-to’s and real people profiles. This series will publish new episodes each week on Mondays and Thursdays.



“These new offerings reinforce Dow Jones’s multi-media approach to distributing our trusted news and analysis to reach more decision makers around the world,” said Robert Hayes, chief business officer, new ventures for Dow Jones. “It expands our reach and provides an access point for new audiences, particularly younger readers, to engage directly with our brands and content.”



View and subscribe to the Dow Jones Snapchat channels via the following links:

Dynamic Stories

Shows

About Dow Jones:

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest news-gathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires and OPIS, a Dow Jones company. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).