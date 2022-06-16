English French

PRESS RELEASE

June 16th, 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

May 2022 traffic figures

Groupe ADP1 total traffic is up by +18.0 million passengers in May 2022 compared to May 2021, with 24.3 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 82.2% of the May 2019 group traffic.

Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is up by +129.6% compared to 2021, at 91.9 million passengers, standing at 69.4% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019.

The acceleration of the traffic recovery in our airports is expected to continue in the coming weeks. During the summer months, traffic level could be close or occasionally even higher than the 2019 level, confirming the Group's assumption for 2022, with a traffic level between 70% and 80% of 2019 level.

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with May 2021.

Regarding the Paris Aéroport :

May 2022 traffic is up by +5.9 million passengers compared to May 2021, with 7.8 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 84.7% of the May 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In May 2022, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 5.2 million passengers (+4.1 million passengers), at 80.9% of the May 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 2.6 million passengers (+1.8 million passengers), at 93.5% of the May 2019 traffic. Since the beginning of the year, traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by +21.4 million passengers, at 29.3 million passengers, at 69.1% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, terminals 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F and 2G are currently open and handle the entirety of passenger traffic, as is terminal 3 since May 3, 2022. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open.

In May 2022:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up compared to 2022 +2.3 million passengers, at 83.6% of the May 2019 traffic, due to growth of all the destinations: Africa +696,745 passengers, at 114.9% of the May 2019 traffic, the Middle East +288,587 passengers, at 89.9% of the May 2019 traffic, North America +754,201 passengers, at 82.9% of the May 2019 traffic, Latin America +171,874 passengers, at 78.3% of the May 2019 traffic, Asia-Pacific +131,523 passengers, at 28.6 % of the May 2019 traffic;

European traffic (excluding France) was up +3.0 million passengers, at 86.0% of the May 2019 traffic;

Traffic within mainland France was up +625,005 million passengers, at 83.2% of the May 2019 traffic.

Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up +250,963 passengers, at 102.8% of the May 2019 traffic.

The number of connecting passengers stood at 729,067, up by +502,246 passengers, at 72.4% of the May 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 19.4% down by -5.0 points.





In the context created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed on Russia, the group is monitoring the situation to assess its short, medium and long-term consequences. In 2019, traffic with Ukraine and Russia amounted to 1.4% of Paris Aéroport's total traffic, as well as to 17.1%2 of TAV Airports' total traffic, at 27.9%2 of TAV Airports' international traffic. At this stage, although air traffic between Russia and Ukraine, and the airports operated by Groupe ADP located within the European Union (to and from) is heavily impacted, the Group does not anticipate, in the absence of any significant change in the situation, that the consequences of the conflict will challenge its financial forecasts and traffic hypotheses for 2022 full year.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms:

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4 %-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +4.3 million passengers in May 2022, at 6.6 million passengers, standing at 76.5% of the May 2019 traffic. It is up by +111.0% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 70.3% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 2020, was up by +6,1 million passengers in May 2022, at 7,5 million passengers, standing at 89,5% of the May 2019 traffic. It is up by +69,8% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 74.0% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +0.5 million passengers in May 2022, at 0,7 million passengers, standing at 120.2% of the May 2019 traffic. It is up by +1.7 million passengers since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 76,6% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +1.0 million passengers in May 2022, at 1.4 million passengers, standing at 74.7% of the May 2019 traffic. It is up by +4.5 million passengers since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 68.4% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

All the Group's hubs are open to commercial flights, including the Hajj terminal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which opened on May 4, 2022, to receive international traffic. However, local restrictions may apply, particularly to international flights at Group airports.

Passengers May 2022 Change 22/21

(in passengers) Jan. - May 2022 % change 2022/2021 Last 12 months % change 2022/2021 Paris-CDG 5,227,412 +4,105,616 19,389,753 +293.2% 40,654,887 +195.4% Paris-Orly 2,588,819 +1,823,990 9,915,429 +238.0% 22,706,294 +181.7% Total Paris Aéroport 7,816,231 +5,929,606 29,305,182 +272.6% 63,361,181 +190.3% Santiago de Chile 1,414,767 +999,024 7,376,367 +160.9% 14,561,639 +187.2% Amman 701,383 +459,249 2,536,484 +200.5% 6,251,657 +360.3% New Delhi 5,238,965 +4,257,605 22,065,422 +,65.7% 45,885,349 +76.6% Hyderabad 1,724,902 +1,421,068 7,101,163 +60.4% 14,662,566 +60.9% Cebu 516,404 +422,251 1,603,620 +327.6% 2,545,547 +277.1% Total GMR Airports 7,480,271 +6,100,924 30,770,205 +69.8% 63,093,462 +76.4% Antalya 2,633,443 +1,914,651 6,308,236 +155.4% 25,845,246 +162.6% Almaty 613,685 +117,553 2,368,492 +9.3% 6,304,450 +42.0% Ankara 712,803 +411,068 3,172,249 +77.5% 8,410,765 +92.2% Izmir 867,473 +557,875 3,235,913 +78.3% 9,090,836 +78.9% Bodrum 361,515 +255,105 744,410 +121.4% 3,343,466 +109.4% Gazipaşa Alanya 72,143 +55,199 217,097 +124.7% 740,869 +156.2% Medina 521,227 +411,065 2,260,049 +324.1% 3,485,170 +226.4% Tunisia 106,164 +84,284 285,685 +353.7% 746,996 +181.3% Georgia 285,944 +146,879 1,067,645 +208.7% 2,913,089 +543.6% North Macedonia 190,413 +115,386 712,258 +154.3% 1,823,559 +189.5% Zagreb(3) 265,317 +196,298 1,006,473 +325.7% 2,174,512 +230.5% Total TAV Airports 6,630,127 +4,265,363 21,378,507 +111.0% 64,878,958 +126.1% Other Airports 260,830 +227,773 556,123 +154.2% 1,392,794 +145.5% Total Groupe ADP(4) 24,303,609 +17,978,228 91,922,868 +129,4% 213,539,691 +128,9%





Aircraft Movements May 2022 Change 22/20

(in movements) Jan. - May 2022 % change 2022/2021 Last 12 months % change 2022/2021 Paris-CDG 36,460 +21,605 147,383 +163.0% 329,816 +87.9% Paris-Orly 17,083 +10,255 70,808 +117.8% 162,439 +136.9% Total Paris Aéroport 53,543 +31,860 218,191 +130.6% 492,255 +101.7% Santiago de Chile 9,664 +5,804 51,429 +106.4% 104,274 +125.0% Amman 6,374 +3,482 25,336 +125.0% 60,678 +206.2% New Delhi 34,791 +22,756 151,478 +34.4% 328,001 +46.8% Hyderabad 13,300 +8,879 56,534 +27.8% 122,402 +31.1% Cebu 4,384 +3,284 14,523 +210.2% 24,093 +182.8% Total GMR Airports 52,475 +34,919 222,535 +37.7% 474,496 +45.8% Antalya 16,696 +11,885 42,850 +152.6% 155,971 +146.3% Almaty 5,828 +1,185 22,883 +11.2% 59,190 +27.1% Ankara 5,481 +2,812 23,581 +56.2% 63,898 +73.2% Izmir 5,737 +3,275 21,359 +58.1% 59,645 +52.0% Bodrum 2,629 +1,867 5,394 +102.2% 23,083 +96.1% Gazipaşa Alanya 535 +355 1,645 +84.0% 5,535 +117.5% Medina 4,076 +2,415 18,604 +166.7% 31,442 +141.9% Tunisia 796 +492 2,442 +171.3% 6,357 +99.8% Georgia 2,912 +848 11,904 +101.1% 32,804 +196.5% North Macedonia 1,824 +704 6,276 +54.5% 17,202 +91.4% Zagreb(3) 3,722 +1,630 15,823 +92.2% 37,196 +82.6% Total TAV Airports 50,236 +27,468 172,761 +803% 492,323 +91.6% Other Airports 2,203 +1,407 6,920 +43.4% 17,084 +31.4% Total Groupe ADP(4) 174,495 +104,940 697,172 +76.8% 1,641,110 +81.2%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) May 2022

Change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan. - May 2022 change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic France +625,005 15.0% +2,635,497 16.0% Europe +3,010,708 48.4% +10,562,636 44.9% Other International

Of which +2,293,893 36.6% +8,241,893 39.1% Africa +696,745 11.6% +2,257,102 11.9% North America +754,201 11.0% +2,527,184 10.1% Latin America +171,874 2.7% +809,064 3.6% Middle-East +288,587 4.9% +1,181,642 5.4% Asia-Pacific +131,523 2.1% +386,056 1.9% French Overseas Territories +250,963 4.3% +1,080,845 6.2% Total Paris Aéroport +5,929,606 100.0% +10,209,503 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) May 2022 Change

2022/2021 Jan. – May 2022 % change 2022/2021 Connecting Passengers(1) 729,067 +221.4% 3,175,423 +180.1% Connecting rate 19.4% -5.0 pts 21.9% -7.8 pts Seat load factor 83.1% +24.4 pts 76.5% +20.4 pts

(1) Departing passengers

1 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderbad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport.

2 Including Almaty and Zagreb airports.

3 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

4 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderbad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport. For the last 12-months traffic, Mauritius traffic is taken into account until December 31, 2021.

