Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market to Reach $678.4 Billion by 2026



Automotive repair & maintenance services signify keeping all features and systems of the vehicle functional in close resemblance to the original design of the manufacturer. Repair and maintenance services also ensure a fixed level of vehicular reliability. All vehicle maintenance programs intend to return maximum performance, service life, and reliability. A vehicle needs a range of repair and maintenance services during its life span. The pandemic has changed the way customers engage with businesses across industries, a trend also seen in auto dealerships which are now adapting to how consumers buy cars and get repairs. As economic uncertainty looms large over car owners, consumers are preferring to repair their existing vehicles in order to boost their life and trade-in value. Despite fewer people traveling to offices or schools in the pandemic, people are still driving cars to avoid mass transit and public transport by sticking to road vehicles.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services estimated at US$565 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$678.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period. Tires, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR to reach US$211.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wear & Tear Parts segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.1% share of the global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $93.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $154 Billion by 2026



The Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$93.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.33% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$154 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$158.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia commands a sizable presence in the market globally, supported by the strong presence of several automotive hubs. High passenger vehicle consumption along with increased production of these vehicles in the region are likely to further augment growth in the market. Lack of good roads and infrastructure deficit in emerging countries in the region like India will fuel growth in tire, chassis and suspension maintenance. North America will remain a key market due to growing automobile sales combined with strict US regulations regarding vehicle servicing and maintenance.



Collision Body Segment to Reach $138.6 Billion by 2026



Under the stay-at-home mandates that lowered vehicle density, most cities registered a drop in collision rates. For example, collision rates in San Francisco plunged almost 60% and around 50% in Seattle after the state announced a slew of measures to prevent the virus from spreading. Cities in Europe also witnessed a similar trend. This is a rather positive development as fewer collisions mean fewer deaths and injuries. Revenue planning must account for lesser collision repair jobs in terms of aftermarket. In the global Collision Body segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$83.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$100.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 84 Featured) -

Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Ashland Automotive Inc.

Belron International Ltd.

Bridgestone Corporation

CARMAX Autocare Center

Driven Brands, Inc.

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Halfords Group plc

Jiffy Lube International, Inc.

Monro, Inc.

Sumitomo Corporation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company







Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019E to 2022F

Auto Sales Come Down Crashing As Unemployment Spikes to

Historic Highs

A Big Blow to Consumerism, Rising Levels of Unemployment

Threatens to Shrink the Global Middle Class Population:

Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

Impact on Global Automotive Aftermarket: The 2020 Challenges

Structural Shifts in the Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Pandemic Effect on Repair & Maintenance Services Industry

Repair Shops and Dealership Service Departments Change

Procedures amid the Pandemic

An Introduction to Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services

An Introduction to Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services

Services Offered Under Automotive Maintenance

Review of Select Product Segments of Parts

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market by

Parts (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Tires, Wear & Tear Parts, Collision Body, Batteries, and

Other Parts

World Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market by

Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

for Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles

Key Trends Affecting the Automotive Repair and Maintenance

Services Market

Market Restraints

Recent Market Activity

Regional Analysis

World Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market by

Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Developed and Developing Regions

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market:

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa,

Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Large Vehicle Fleet & Rising Passenger Car Density Offer

Potential for Repair & Maintenance Services Market

Global Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In 000

Units) for the Years 2017 and 2020

Motorization Rate for Select Countries: 2019

Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Undergoes Changes on

Several Fronts

Electric Vehicles & Autonomous Cars Set to Impact Repair &

Maintenance Trends in Future

Growing Awareness About Vehicle Maintenance Yields Positive

Results

Sustained Emphasis on DIFM Services Widens Market Opportunities

Aging Vehicle Fleet: Among the Prominent Market Drivers

Average Age of Light Vehicles (Cars & Light Trucks) in the US

for the Years 2011, 2015 & 2019

Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles in

the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2013, 2016 & 2019

EU Passenger Cars Fleet Age (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Age

Rise in Automotive Accidents & Bad Road Conditions Generate

Higher Demand

Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region

for the Years 2019 & 2030

Pre-Owned Cars & Auto Leasing Encourage Market Expansion

Need for Fully Functional Automotive Air Filters Drives Service

Requirements

Sustained Demand for Battery Maintenance Augurs Well

Motor Oils, Fluids & Additives Elevate Maintenance Requirements

Robust Demand for Appearance Chemicals Favors Market Expansion

Tire Replacement Needs Extend Considerable Opportunities

Predictive Maintenance: The New Norm

New Technologies Keep Service Providers on Their Toes

Urban Sprawl Favors Growth in the Automotive Repair &

Maintenance Services Market

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Advanced OEM Parts & Components Reduce Maintenance Needs

Rising Number of DIY Customers Deters Market Momentum



