Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market to Reach $678.4 Billion by 2026
Automotive repair & maintenance services signify keeping all features and systems of the vehicle functional in close resemblance to the original design of the manufacturer. Repair and maintenance services also ensure a fixed level of vehicular reliability. All vehicle maintenance programs intend to return maximum performance, service life, and reliability. A vehicle needs a range of repair and maintenance services during its life span. The pandemic has changed the way customers engage with businesses across industries, a trend also seen in auto dealerships which are now adapting to how consumers buy cars and get repairs. As economic uncertainty looms large over car owners, consumers are preferring to repair their existing vehicles in order to boost their life and trade-in value. Despite fewer people traveling to offices or schools in the pandemic, people are still driving cars to avoid mass transit and public transport by sticking to road vehicles.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services estimated at US$565 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$678.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period. Tires, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR to reach US$211.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wear & Tear Parts segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.1% share of the global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $93.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $154 Billion by 2026
The Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$93.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.33% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$154 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$158.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia commands a sizable presence in the market globally, supported by the strong presence of several automotive hubs. High passenger vehicle consumption along with increased production of these vehicles in the region are likely to further augment growth in the market. Lack of good roads and infrastructure deficit in emerging countries in the region like India will fuel growth in tire, chassis and suspension maintenance. North America will remain a key market due to growing automobile sales combined with strict US regulations regarding vehicle servicing and maintenance.
Collision Body Segment to Reach $138.6 Billion by 2026
Under the stay-at-home mandates that lowered vehicle density, most cities registered a drop in collision rates. For example, collision rates in San Francisco plunged almost 60% and around 50% in Seattle after the state announced a slew of measures to prevent the virus from spreading. Cities in Europe also witnessed a similar trend. This is a rather positive development as fewer collisions mean fewer deaths and injuries. Revenue planning must account for lesser collision repair jobs in terms of aftermarket. In the global Collision Body segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$83.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$100.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 84 Featured) -
- Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
- Ashland Automotive Inc.
- Belron International Ltd.
- Bridgestone Corporation
- CARMAX Autocare Center
- Driven Brands, Inc.
- Firestone Complete Auto Care
- Halfords Group plc
- Jiffy Lube International, Inc.
- Monro, Inc.
- Sumitomo Corporation
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019E to 2022F
Auto Sales Come Down Crashing As Unemployment Spikes to
Historic Highs
A Big Blow to Consumerism, Rising Levels of Unemployment
Threatens to Shrink the Global Middle Class Population:
Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)
Impact on Global Automotive Aftermarket: The 2020 Challenges
Structural Shifts in the Automotive Aftermarket Industry
Pandemic Effect on Repair & Maintenance Services Industry
Repair Shops and Dealership Service Departments Change
Procedures amid the Pandemic
An Introduction to Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
An Introduction to Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Services Offered Under Automotive Maintenance
Review of Select Product Segments of Parts
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market by
Parts (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Tires, Wear & Tear Parts, Collision Body, Batteries, and
Other Parts
World Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market by
Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
for Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles
Key Trends Affecting the Automotive Repair and Maintenance
Services Market
Market Restraints
Recent Market Activity
Regional Analysis
World Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market by
Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Developed and Developing Regions
Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market:
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa,
Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Large Vehicle Fleet & Rising Passenger Car Density Offer
Potential for Repair & Maintenance Services Market
Global Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Population (In 000
Units) for the Years 2017 and 2020
Motorization Rate for Select Countries: 2019
Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Undergoes Changes on
Several Fronts
Electric Vehicles & Autonomous Cars Set to Impact Repair &
Maintenance Trends in Future
Growing Awareness About Vehicle Maintenance Yields Positive
Results
Sustained Emphasis on DIFM Services Widens Market Opportunities
Aging Vehicle Fleet: Among the Prominent Market Drivers
Average Age of Light Vehicles (Cars & Light Trucks) in the US
for the Years 2011, 2015 & 2019
Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles in
the European Union (EU-27) for the Years 2013, 2016 & 2019
EU Passenger Cars Fleet Age (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Age
Rise in Automotive Accidents & Bad Road Conditions Generate
Higher Demand
Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region
for the Years 2019 & 2030
Pre-Owned Cars & Auto Leasing Encourage Market Expansion
Need for Fully Functional Automotive Air Filters Drives Service
Requirements
Sustained Demand for Battery Maintenance Augurs Well
Motor Oils, Fluids & Additives Elevate Maintenance Requirements
Robust Demand for Appearance Chemicals Favors Market Expansion
Tire Replacement Needs Extend Considerable Opportunities
Predictive Maintenance: The New Norm
New Technologies Keep Service Providers on Their Toes
Urban Sprawl Favors Growth in the Automotive Repair &
Maintenance Services Market
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Advanced OEM Parts & Components Reduce Maintenance Needs
Rising Number of DIY Customers Deters Market Momentum
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
