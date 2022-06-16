Aramis Group - Anne-Claire Baschet promoted to Aramis Group Chief Data & Product Officer

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, June 16, 2022

Anne-Claire Baschet promoted to

Aramis Group Chief Data & Product Officer

Aramis Group [Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94], European leader for B2C online used car sales, operating the Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket brands in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively, today announces the promotion of Anne-Claire Baschet to Aramis Group Chief Data & Product Officer.

Anne-Claire Baschet, 40, joined Aramis Group in March 2019 as Chief Data Officer of Aramisauto, the Group’s French entity, managing a growing Data department comprising Data Science, Data Analytics, Data Product Management, Data Architecture and Data Engineering.

Her mission was developing best in class data products to provide a state-of-the-art customer experience and improve French operations across the whole value chain. In October 2020 she was promoted to Chief Data Officer of Aramis Group, leading the Data Strategy, Operations and Data Experts team at Group level.

From now on, in addition to her current responsibility as Chief Data Officer, she will also be in charge of Aramis Group Product as Group Chief Product Officer. Her main mission will be to develop Aramis Group platform to offer the best customer experience to sell, buy, subscribe or finance a refurbished car online, in our 4 geographies.

Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders1 of Aramis Group, said: "We are delighted to announce the promotion of Anne-Claire to Group Chief Data & Product Officer. She has 18 years of experience in Data and Digital and knows Aramis Group where she has been for several years now very well. All through these years she has significantly contributed to the development of real-time data and AI analysis tools, in order to leverage our digital platform as well as our own agile and scalable technology solutions. We are entirely confident in her ability to further help us remain among the most advanced players in Data and AI in our industry, and further drive our progress in the field.”

Prior to joining Aramis Group, Anne-Claire Baschet spent 6 years at CRMServices, one of the main Voyages SNCF subsidiaries (the French national railway company) where she was responsible for the establishment and operational set up of the data strategy and digital programs. From 2006 to 2012, she was Data Scientist and then Head of Data at AXA France where she managed projects on customer value and segmentation, lead management and the evolution of the Data & CRM Tech System. She graduated in Statistics and Econometrics from the Toulouse School of Economics.

***

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is the leading European B2C platform for online used car sales, operating the Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket brands, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and harnessing digital technology to support customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the first half of FY 2022, Aramis Group generated revenues of €873 million, sold more than 41,000 vehicles B2C, and recorded more than 40 million visits to its websites.

At end-March 2022, the Group had more than 1,800 employees, a network of 60 agencies and four industrial refurbishing sites. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

Investors contact

Alexandre Leroy

Head of Investor Relations

alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contacts

Brunswick

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton +33 (0)6 79 99 27 15

Alexia Gachet +33 (0)6 33 06 55 93

1 Nicolas Chartier is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Guillaume Paoli is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, based on a two-year rotation

Attachment