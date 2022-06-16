Icelandair signs LOI for four additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Icelandair has entered into a Letter of Intent for the purchase of four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The aircraft were built in 2018 and are scheduled to be delivered in the fall of 2022. This transaction will bring the total number of 737 MAX in the Icelandair fleet up to 18 aircraft.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO: “We are pleased to announce a further expansion to our fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on favorable terms. The MAX has proven to be a good fit to our route network and its fuel efficiency contributes positively to our efforts of reducing the carbon emissions from our operations. We have been ramping up our operations, expanding our strong route network that connects Europe and North America via Iceland. This summer we offer direct flights from Iceland to 44 destinations, up to five times a day. This addition to our fleet allows us to further increase our services by adding new destinations and increasing frequency to our current destinations.”

Contact information



Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications, asdis@icelandair.is

Investors: ir@icelandairgroup.is