Global Luxury Goods Market to Reach $296.9 Billion by 2026
Luxury goods are products that can be defined as a non-essential and expensive good or service purchased by wealthy consumers in the higher income bracket. Demand in the global luxury goods market is primarily driven by a rise in sales supported by growing affluence of people in several countries across the world. The global luxury goods industry is in a transformative stage, due to factors such as digital advancements, new technologies, increasing wealth of individuals, fluctuating currencies, changing marketing strategies of players and growing media influence. The popularity of e-commerce platforms for purchase of luxury goods is also expected to spur growth. Several luxury companies have been utilizing the current crisis for the development and execution of an omnichannel and online strategy. During the COVID-19 crisis, e-commerce has managed to attract new markets and customer segments in China, and a similar trend is also expected to be witnessed in other geographies. Further the pent-up demand for especially amongst Millennials and Generation Z customers is expected to positively impact the market in the post COVID period. Though online sales of luxury goods are increasingly cannibalizing physical store sales, brick and mortar sales are expected to continue contributing to a high share in the coming years.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Luxury Goods estimated at US$224.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$296.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$93.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cosmetics & Perfumes segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Global market for luxury apparel is significantly influenced by consumer spending levels and spending of high net worth consumers. The sales of luxury apparel are being fostered by the growing influence of social media platforms and rising sales through e-commerce channels.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2026
The Luxury Goods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Europe accounts for the largest regional market for all types of luxury goods. Italy and France especially are the major markets for luxury goods in the continent. The Middle East and Asian countries are currently showing immense potential for future growth. With increasing purchasing power of individuals and growing number of high net worth individuals, these two regions hold positive prospects for luxury goods market growth in future.
Watches & Jewelry Segment to Reach $58.2 Billion by 2026
Luxury watches market benefits from the product being perceived as a status symbol among wealthy adults. Increasing penchant for lifestyle products and growing prevalence of gift giving culture are also fueling sales of luxury watches. Popular brands in this segment include Rolex, Baume & Mercier, Cartier and Omega. In the global Watches & Jewelry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$44.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 175 Featured) -
- Burberry Group Plc
- Chanel S.A.
- Cie Financiere Richemont SA
- Giorgio Armani SpA
- Hermès International S.A.
- Kering S.A.
- L’Oréal S.A.
- Luxottica Group S.p.A.
- LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Mulberry Group PLC
- Prada S.p.A.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation
- Rolex SA
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
- Gianni Versace S.r.l.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Luxury Brands Focus on Positive Contributions to Fight COVID-19
Changing Consumer Behavior to Impact Luxury Goods Market in
Post Pandemic Period
Players Devise Digital Strategies to Stay Afloat During the
Pandemic
Taking Steps to Deal with Unsold 2020 Inventory and Plan for
2021 Collections
COVID-19 Presents Significant Challenges to Luxury Brands and
Wholesalers
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Affecting Luxury
Goods Market
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Luxury Goods
Types of Luxury Goods
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
Global Luxury Goods Market Breakdown by Leading Competitors
(in %) for 2019
Valuable Luxury Brands Worldwide: Ranked by Brand Value (in US$
Billion) for 2020E
COVID-19 Crisis Presents Opportunity to Acquire High-Potential
Luxury Brands
Luxury Brands Differentiate Even in Digital Transition Efforts
Key Competitors in the Luxury Watches Domain
Swiss Watches Global Competitor Share Positioning for 2019
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Luxury Goods - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Collapse of Global Travel & Tourism Industry Dents Prospects in
Luxury Goods Market
COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%)
of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019
COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in International
Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020
Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on
Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by
Country for 2019
As Airlines Industry Struggles Amidst the COVID-19 Crisis,
Impact Imminent on Airport Luxury Retail Sales
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline
Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
Personal Incomes of People: A Critical Factor Influencing
Market Prospects
High Net Worth Individuals and Changing Lifestyles Boost Luxury
Goods Market
High Net Worth Individuals Influence Sales of Luxury Goods:
Number of Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) by Region
for 2019
Younger Generation & Millennials Redefine and Drive Growth in
Luxury Market
Personal Luxury Goods Market by Generation (in %) for 2020E
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2019
Notable Trends Impacting Global Luxury Goods Industry
Affordable Luxury to Influence Market Outlook
Rising Sales of Second Hand Luxury Goods
Global Personal Luxury Goods Market by New Sales and Resale
(in %) for 2019 and 2021
Role of Digital Technologies in Shaping the Luxury Goods Market
Augmented Reality Transforms Luxury Retail Experience
Artificial Intelligence: Playing a Critical Part in
Personalizing Shopping Recommendations
Luxury Watches: A Strong Growth Driver for the Watch Market
Luxury Watch Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025
Luxury Wristwatches Market Set to Decline amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Swiss Watches: The Primary Luxury Watch Category
Global Swiss Watch Exports: Percentage Breakdown of Export
Value by Region for 2019
Online Channels: A Possible Way Out for Luxury Watchmakers
Global Luxury Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Distribution Channel for 2019
Luxury Footwear Designers Gain Traction
Affordable Luxury: Not just an Oxymoron in Footwear Space
Luxury, Premium Fragrances: Key Segment in Overall Fragrances &
Perfumes Market
Pandemic Hurts Prospects of Luxury Apparel Brands
Resale of Luxury Apparel Gains Momentum
E-Commerce Retail Spurs Sales of Luxury Goods
COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Luxury Goods
Market: Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average
Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020
Popular Luxury Brands Online: Percentage Share of Search
Interest by Brand for 2020
Counterfeits: A Major Concern for the Luxury Goods Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Apparel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Apparel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetics & Perfumes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cosmetics & Perfumes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics & Perfumes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Watches & Jewelry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Watches & Jewelry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Watches & Jewelry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Leather Goods by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Leather Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Luxury Watches Market: COVID-19 Brings to Halt the Segment?s
Recovery
Number of Millionaire Households in the US (in Millions) by
Wealth for 2019
Swiss Make Luxury Watches Remain the Top Choice
Competition
US Luxury Watches Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Company (2019)
Footwear Commands Major Chunk of Luxury Fashion Spending Online
US Footwear Market: Breakdown of Average Annual Per Capita
Spends on Footwear by Region (In US$) for 2020E
Luxury Shoe Club: A Trading Platform
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luxury
Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches &
Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product Type -
Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather
Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,
Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luxury
Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,
Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,
Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,
Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Japanese Watchmakers Make a Push to Capture Share of Luxury
Watches Market
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,
Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,
Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,
Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
COVID-19 Impact on Chinese Luxury Goods Industry
Major Factors and Trends Influencing the Luxury Goods Market in
China
Apt Marketing Campaigns in Response to COVID-19
China?s Young and Affluent Consumers Lead Growth of Luxury
Watch Market
Increasing Affluence of Chinese Individuals: Wealth per Adult
in US$ for the Years 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018
Consumer Behavior and Purchasing Patterns in China
Increasing Demand for Swiss Luxury Watches in China
Players Modify Strategies to Benefit from China?s Faster
Economic Recovery
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,
Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,
Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,
Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Prospects in European Luxury Goods Market
Pre-Owned Luxury Watches Market Gains Traction
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,
Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,
Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,
Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,
Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,
Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,
Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,
Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,
Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,
Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
COVID-19 Impact on the Italian Luxury Goods Industry
Assessing Supply Chain Disruptions Due to COVID-19 Crisis
Unrivalled Leader in Luxury Footwear
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,
Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,
Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,
Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Green and Luxury Footwear Gain Traction
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luxury
Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches &
Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product Type -
Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,
Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luxury
Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,
Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,
Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,
Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Luxury Footwear Gains Lost Ground
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,
Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product
Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,
Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,
Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics &
Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Luxury Goods by
Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches &
Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Luxury Goods by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Luxury Goods by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luxury Goods by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics &
Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luxury Goods by
Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches &
Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,
Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luxury Goods by
