New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luxury Goods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817957/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Luxury Goods Market to Reach $296.9 Billion by 2026



Luxury goods are products that can be defined as a non-essential and expensive good or service purchased by wealthy consumers in the higher income bracket. Demand in the global luxury goods market is primarily driven by a rise in sales supported by growing affluence of people in several countries across the world. The global luxury goods industry is in a transformative stage, due to factors such as digital advancements, new technologies, increasing wealth of individuals, fluctuating currencies, changing marketing strategies of players and growing media influence. The popularity of e-commerce platforms for purchase of luxury goods is also expected to spur growth. Several luxury companies have been utilizing the current crisis for the development and execution of an omnichannel and online strategy. During the COVID-19 crisis, e-commerce has managed to attract new markets and customer segments in China, and a similar trend is also expected to be witnessed in other geographies. Further the pent-up demand for especially amongst Millennials and Generation Z customers is expected to positively impact the market in the post COVID period. Though online sales of luxury goods are increasingly cannibalizing physical store sales, brick and mortar sales are expected to continue contributing to a high share in the coming years.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Luxury Goods estimated at US$224.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$296.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$93.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cosmetics & Perfumes segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Global market for luxury apparel is significantly influenced by consumer spending levels and spending of high net worth consumers. The sales of luxury apparel are being fostered by the growing influence of social media platforms and rising sales through e-commerce channels.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2026



The Luxury Goods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Europe accounts for the largest regional market for all types of luxury goods. Italy and France especially are the major markets for luxury goods in the continent. The Middle East and Asian countries are currently showing immense potential for future growth. With increasing purchasing power of individuals and growing number of high net worth individuals, these two regions hold positive prospects for luxury goods market growth in future.



Watches & Jewelry Segment to Reach $58.2 Billion by 2026



Luxury watches market benefits from the product being perceived as a status symbol among wealthy adults. Increasing penchant for lifestyle products and growing prevalence of gift giving culture are also fueling sales of luxury watches. Popular brands in this segment include Rolex, Baume & Mercier, Cartier and Omega. In the global Watches & Jewelry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$44.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 175 Featured) -

Burberry Group Plc

Chanel S.A.

Cie Financiere Richemont SA

Giorgio Armani SpA

Hermès International S.A.

Kering S.A.

L’Oréal S.A.

Luxottica Group S.p.A.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Mulberry Group PLC

Prada S.p.A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Rolex SA

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817957/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Luxury Brands Focus on Positive Contributions to Fight COVID-19

Changing Consumer Behavior to Impact Luxury Goods Market in

Post Pandemic Period

Players Devise Digital Strategies to Stay Afloat During the

Pandemic

Taking Steps to Deal with Unsold 2020 Inventory and Plan for

2021 Collections

COVID-19 Presents Significant Challenges to Luxury Brands and

Wholesalers

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Affecting Luxury

Goods Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Luxury Goods

Types of Luxury Goods

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Global Luxury Goods Market Breakdown by Leading Competitors

(in %) for 2019

Valuable Luxury Brands Worldwide: Ranked by Brand Value (in US$

Billion) for 2020E

COVID-19 Crisis Presents Opportunity to Acquire High-Potential

Luxury Brands

Luxury Brands Differentiate Even in Digital Transition Efforts

Key Competitors in the Luxury Watches Domain

Swiss Watches Global Competitor Share Positioning for 2019

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Luxury Goods - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Collapse of Global Travel & Tourism Industry Dents Prospects in

Luxury Goods Market

COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%)

of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in International

Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020

Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on

Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by

Country for 2019

As Airlines Industry Struggles Amidst the COVID-19 Crisis,

Impact Imminent on Airport Luxury Retail Sales

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline

Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Personal Incomes of People: A Critical Factor Influencing

Market Prospects

High Net Worth Individuals and Changing Lifestyles Boost Luxury

Goods Market

High Net Worth Individuals Influence Sales of Luxury Goods:

Number of Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) by Region

for 2019

Younger Generation & Millennials Redefine and Drive Growth in

Luxury Market

Personal Luxury Goods Market by Generation (in %) for 2020E

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Select Countries: 2019

Notable Trends Impacting Global Luxury Goods Industry

Affordable Luxury to Influence Market Outlook

Rising Sales of Second Hand Luxury Goods

Global Personal Luxury Goods Market by New Sales and Resale

(in %) for 2019 and 2021

Role of Digital Technologies in Shaping the Luxury Goods Market

Augmented Reality Transforms Luxury Retail Experience

Artificial Intelligence: Playing a Critical Part in

Personalizing Shopping Recommendations

Luxury Watches: A Strong Growth Driver for the Watch Market

Luxury Watch Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025

Luxury Wristwatches Market Set to Decline amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Swiss Watches: The Primary Luxury Watch Category

Global Swiss Watch Exports: Percentage Breakdown of Export

Value by Region for 2019

Online Channels: A Possible Way Out for Luxury Watchmakers

Global Luxury Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Distribution Channel for 2019

Luxury Footwear Designers Gain Traction

Affordable Luxury: Not just an Oxymoron in Footwear Space

Luxury, Premium Fragrances: Key Segment in Overall Fragrances &

Perfumes Market

Pandemic Hurts Prospects of Luxury Apparel Brands

Resale of Luxury Apparel Gains Momentum

E-Commerce Retail Spurs Sales of Luxury Goods

COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Luxury Goods

Market: Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average

Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020

Popular Luxury Brands Online: Percentage Share of Search

Interest by Brand for 2020

Counterfeits: A Major Concern for the Luxury Goods Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Apparel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Apparel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cosmetics & Perfumes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cosmetics & Perfumes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics & Perfumes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Watches & Jewelry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Watches & Jewelry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Watches & Jewelry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Leather Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Leather Goods by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Leather Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Luxury Watches Market: COVID-19 Brings to Halt the Segment?s

Recovery

Number of Millionaire Households in the US (in Millions) by

Wealth for 2019

Swiss Make Luxury Watches Remain the Top Choice

Competition

US Luxury Watches Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Company (2019)

Footwear Commands Major Chunk of Luxury Fashion Spending Online

US Footwear Market: Breakdown of Average Annual Per Capita

Spends on Footwear by Region (In US$) for 2020E

Luxury Shoe Club: A Trading Platform

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luxury

Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches &

Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product Type -

Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather

Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luxury

Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,

Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,

Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Japanese Watchmakers Make a Push to Capture Share of Luxury

Watches Market

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,

Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,

Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Impact on Chinese Luxury Goods Industry

Major Factors and Trends Influencing the Luxury Goods Market in

China

Apt Marketing Campaigns in Response to COVID-19

China?s Young and Affluent Consumers Lead Growth of Luxury

Watch Market

Increasing Affluence of Chinese Individuals: Wealth per Adult

in US$ for the Years 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018

Consumer Behavior and Purchasing Patterns in China

Increasing Demand for Swiss Luxury Watches in China

Players Modify Strategies to Benefit from China?s Faster

Economic Recovery

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,

Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,

Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Prospects in European Luxury Goods Market

Pre-Owned Luxury Watches Market Gains Traction

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,

Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,

Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,

Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,

Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,

Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,

Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

COVID-19 Impact on the Italian Luxury Goods Industry

Assessing Supply Chain Disruptions Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Unrivalled Leader in Luxury Footwear

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,

Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,

Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Green and Luxury Footwear Gain Traction

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luxury

Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches &

Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product Type -

Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods

and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luxury

Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,

Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,

Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Luxury Footwear Gains Lost Ground

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes,

Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Luxury Goods by Product

Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry,

Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics &

Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Luxury Goods by

Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches &

Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods

and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Luxury Goods by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Luxury Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Luxury Goods by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luxury Goods by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Luxury Goods by Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics &

Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luxury Goods by

Product Type - Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches &

Jewelry, Leather Goods and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Luxury Goods by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel,

Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Luxury Goods by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luxury Goods by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817957/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________