The US has the Highest Number of Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Products | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotic surgical systems are designed to work around the limitations still present in minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures by improving surgeon accuracy and facilitating difficult procedures. Robotic surgical systems are passive devices controlled by a surgeon, and typically consist of a patient side cart, a surgeon console, and a vision system. These robotic surgical systems exist for an array of indications, from all-purpose systems indicated for a variety of general surgery procedures to specialized systems.
The Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides comprehensive information about the robotic surgical systems pipeline products with a comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Products by Segment
- General Surgery Robotic Surgical Systems
- Orthopedic Robotic Surgical Systems
- Neurosurgery Robotic Surgical Systems
Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Devices Market Analysis, by Segment
For more segment insights, download a free report sample
Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
- Early development
- Pre-clinical
- Clinical
- In approval process
- Inactive
- Indeterminate
Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Devices Market Analysis, by Stage of Development
For more stages of development insights, download a free report sample
Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Products by Territory
- The US
- China
- Europe
- Japan
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Israel
- Australia
- Brazil
Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Devices Market Analysis, by Territory
For more territory insights, download a free report sample
Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
- 510(k)
- NMPA
- CE
- HSA
- Ninsho
- BOPA
- MDITAC
- TGA
- de novo
- ANVISA
- ICAC
- MDL
- INVIMA
- MDCO
Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Devices Market Analysis, by Regulatory Path
For more regulatory path insights, download a free report sample
Leading Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Product Companies
- Acoustic MedSystems Inc
- Agilis Robotics Ltd
- AIM Laboratory
- AiM Medical Robotics Inc
- Amplitude SAS
- AOT AG
- ArteDrone SAS
- Asensus Surgical Inc
- Assisted Surgical Technologies
- AVRA Medical Robotics Inc
- B.J.ZH.F.Panther Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd.
- Beijing Rosenbot Technology Co Ltd
- Beijing Shurui Technology Co Ltd
- Beijing Visual3D Medical Science And Technology Development Co LLC
- BioBot Surgical Pte Ltd
To know more about leading companies in the robotic surgical systems pipeline products market, download a free report sample
Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Products Market Overview
|Stages of Development
|Early development, Pre-Clinical, Clinical, In Approval Process, Inactive, and Indeterminate
|Segment
|General Surgery Robotic Surgical Systems, Orthopedic Robotic Surgical Systems, and Neurosurgery Robotic Surgical Systems
|Territory
|The US, China, Europe, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Australia, and Brazil
|Regulatory Path
|510(k), NMPA, CE, HSA, Ninsho, BOPA, MDITAC, TGA, de novo, ANVISA, ICAC, MDL, INVIMA, and MDCO
|Leading Companies
|Acoustic MedSystems Inc, Agilis Robotics Ltd, AIM Laboratory, AiM Medical Robotics Inc, Amplitude SAS, AOT AG, ArteDrone SAS, Asensus Surgical Inc, Assisted Surgical Technologies, AVRA Medical Robotics Inc, B.J.ZH.F.Panther Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd., Beijing Rosenbot Technology Co Ltd, Beijing Shurui Technology Co Ltd, Beijing Visual3D Medical Science And Technology Development Co LLC, and BioBot Surgical Pte Ltd
Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Devices Market Report Scope
- Extensive coverage of the robotic surgical systems under development.
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which include, product description, licensing and collaboration details, and other developmental activities.
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of robotic surgical systems and lists all their pipeline projects.
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from early development to the approved/issued stage.
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products.
- Recent developments in the segment/industry.
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Robotic Surgical Systems under development.
- Develop market entry and market expansion strategies.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline.
- In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory, and estimated launch date.
FAQs
What are the stages of development in the robotic surgical systems pipeline products market?
The stages of development in the robotic surgical systems pipeline devices market are early development, pre-clinical, clinical, in approval process, inactive, and indeterminate.
What are the key segments in the robotic surgical systems pipeline products market?
The key segments in the robotic surgical systems pipeline devices market are general surgery robotic surgical systems, orthopedic robotic surgical systems, and neurosurgery robotic surgical systems.
Which are the key territories in the robotic surgical systems pipeline products market?
The key territories in the robotic surgical systems pipeline devices market are the US, China, Europe, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Australia, and Brazil.
What are the key regulatory paths in the robotic surgical systems pipeline products market?
The key regulatory paths in the robotic surgical systems pipeline devices market are 510(k), NMPA, CE, HSA, Ninsho, BOPA, MDITAC, TGA, de novo, ANVISA, ICAC, MDL, INVIMA, and MDCO.
Which are the leading companies in the robotic surgical systems pipeline products market?
Some of the leading companies in the robotic surgical systems pipeline devices market are Acoustic MedSystems Inc, Agilis Robotics Ltd, AIM Laboratory, AiM Medical Robotics Inc, Amplitude SAS, AOT AG, ArteDrone SAS, Asensus Surgical Inc, Assisted Surgical Technologies, AVRA Medical Robotics Inc, B.J.ZH.F.Panther Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd., Beijing Rosenbot Technology Co Ltd, Beijing Shurui Technology Co Ltd, Beijing Visual3D Medical Science And Technology Development Co LLC, and BioBot Surgical Pte Ltd.
Related Reports
- Hyaluronic Acid Fillers Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update – Click here
- Critical Care Ventilators Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update – Click here
- Cannulated Screws Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update – Click here
- Aesthetic Injectables Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies,2022 Update – Click here
- Reversible Contraceptive Devices Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast, 2015-2030 – Click here
About us
GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.
Media Contacts
GlobalData
Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com
+44 (0)207 936 6400
The US has the Highest Number of Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Products | GlobalData Plc