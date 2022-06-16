President Volodymyr Zelensky Beamed Into Founders Forum London, as well as Paris, Stockholm and Amsterdam by ARHT Media’s Hologram Technology

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media" or “ARHT” or the "Company") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, beamed the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to the stage of four of Europe’s largest tech festivals. Zelensky addressed top tech entrepreneurs, investors and corporate leaders at Stockholm’s Brilliant Minds, London’s Founders Forum, Amsterdam’s The Next Web and Paris’ Vivatech, from Ukraine.



President Zelensky delivered his message remotely via a lifelike hologram on Thursday, June 16th, 2022, from an undisclosed location in Ukraine. The President compelled the region’s most influential innovators to donate financial and technological resources to begin rebuilding Ukraine. The speech also highlighted how Ukraine continues to develop, and Zelensky pledged to make digital transformation central to his nation’s rebuild.

“We wanted to enable the President to share this important message via hologram and 3D avatar to exemplify the world-changing innovation the tech community is capable of delivering,” stated Brent Hoberman, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of Founders Forum Group, “and to inspire our network to develop and deploy new technologies that can help rebuild Ukraine.”

“President Zelensky’s speech was incredibly passionate and moving, and our hologram technology made the delivery of his message all the more impactful,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “As the Ukrainian people face such a challenging time, I am proud to know that our HoloPresence™ technology was able to help amplify his message of resilience and courage on behalf of his country and its people.”

About Founders Forum

Founders Forum Group is an event-powered community and family of businesses supporting entrepreneurs at every stage of their journeys.

FF’s invite-only forums unite founders, investors, corporate and government leaders to tackle era-defining questions in iconic locations across the globe. This year’s event line-up includes flagship forums in Singapore, London, New York and Berlin.

Since 2019, Founders Forum has partnered with Informa Tech to celebrate the strength and diversity of UK tech through London Tech Week . The joint venture allows London Tech Week to enrich its impact and expand its reach with sector-specific and diversity-driven events including ClimateTech , Elevating Founders , EQL Her , the Future of Work summit, and HealthTech .

Fuelled by the connections and ideas forged at the group’s flagship events, Founders Forum businesses support the needs of today’s founders via education ( 01 Founders , Framework , Smartup , and the Centre for Entrepreneurs’ NEF+ programme ), professional services ( Founders Keepers , Founders Law ), networking ( Grip ), investment ( Creator Fund , Founders Factory and firstminute capital ) and charitable giving ( Founders Pledge ). In 2021, the group sold its innovation strategy consulting firm, Founders Intelligence , to global consultancy, Accenture.

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresence™ technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid, and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution, the Virtual Global Stage™, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.