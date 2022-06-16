Blackbird Celebrates a New Flagship with Juneteenth Experience

Los Angeles, California, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackbird Collective, a flexible work and wellbeing membership space designed to connect and gather in community to support and advance women of color and their allies, will be opening its doors to a Juneteenth Grand Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022. From 2:00-8:00 PM PT, attendees can enjoy a suite of on-site offerings and activities ranging from panel discussions, curated art installations, gourmet food, rest and relaxation stations, DJ plus live music, and more. Special guests are slated to include Debra Lee, Yvette Nichole Brown, Iris Rideau, and Rick Garzon.

Born out of Founder and CEO Bridgid Coulter Cheadle's own experience looking for a location for her interior design business, she was drawn to spaces owned by women, but they were few and far between. Her exploration led her to create a niche space specifically designed to inspire women of color and their allies to propel their lives and careers.

“We’ve spent a great deal of time curating the Blackbird space to feel comfortable, empowering, and a reflection of our ethos as a business,” says Coulter Cheadle. “We’re excited to open our doors to the community on Juneteenth and allow the world to experience that first-hand.”

Throughout the event, attendees can hear from top industry professionals in a variety of sectors. Panel themes include female entrepreneurship, blockchain, women in media, and more. Other activities such as community acupuncture, planting activities, wine, and food tastings, and art installations will be available for all to enjoy.

Blackbird’s flagship location houses an array of amenities such as a communal workspace, 6 private offices, conference rooms, a Flyness Podcast studio, the Nest main event stage, and the Seeds Café. Other features include smart guest check-in and security, a mother’s room and shower, a meditation BirdLoft, outdoor terraces and patios, and several nooks and lounges to perch from. Digital Membership is $299/year or $35 per month. Floating Flagship Membership options are $195 per month and $495 per month. Private offices start at $2,500 per month.

To learn more, please visit www.blackbird.house. To RSVP to Blackbird’s upcoming event, please visit here.

About Blackbird

Blackbird is a private hybrid digital and physical work + wellbeing community for ambitious women of color and allies to create positive social and economic change for each other and the world. Designed to create a community and gathering place that supports and advances women of color and their allies located in Culver City. Founded in 2018 by activist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and designer Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, Blackbird was established on four pillars: productivity, wellbeing, creativity and advocacy, which echoes throughout their extensive member programming and onsite vendors.

Attachments