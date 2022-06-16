Annual ICT Spending of Facebook Estimated at $5.9 Billion for 2021 | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facebook, Inc. (Facebook) is social networking, advertising, and business insight solutions provider that offers various products and services for commercial and non-commercial customers. The company, through its major products Facebook, Instagram, Oculus, Messenger, and WhatsApp, connects people with their friends, families, and co-workers across the world, and helps them discover new products and services from local and global businesses. Facebook has been focusing on using emerging technologies including augmented & virtual reality, data centers, and artificial intelligence to digitally transform its operations.



The Facebook Enterprise Tech Ecosystem market research report offered by GlobalData Plc will act as a reference point to understand a company/competitor's digital strategy. It will also help in understanding the digital preparedness of the company against its peers. The information included in these reports is sourced from a mix of our very own internal database and authentic secondary research links such as the company's annual report, presentations, press releases, etc. The report covers the overview of the company, its digital transformation strategies, technology focus areas, accelerators, incubators & other innovation programs, technology partnerships, technology introductions, investments, acquisitions, and ICT spending among others.

Digital Transformation Strategies of Facebook

Facebook is leveraging AR and VR technologies to help create products for its clients to improve their sales and marketing opportunities apart from creating an immersive end-user experience. For instance, Facebook Reality Labs is the platform that leverages the expertise of researchers, developers, and engineers to create advanced and futuristic experiences with these technologies. Facebook also provides a free software suite called Facebook 360 Spatial Workstation to help creators design spatial audio for 360 video and cinematic VR.

Facebook Technology Theme Focus

Facebook is utilizing a number of emerging technologies including augmented & virtual reality, data centers, and artificial intelligence among others to enhance its operational and service capabilities.

Facebook ICT Spend by Function

Data center

Communications

Network

Applications

End-user computing

Management

ICT service desk



Facebook ICT Spend by Channel

Internal development and maintenance

Technology vendors (direct)

Local resellers

Telcos

ICT services providers/consulting firms

Specialist outsourcers

Systems integrators



Facebook External ICT Spend by Segment

Software (including Cloud SaaS)

Hardware (including Cloud IaaS)

ICT services

Consulting

Network and communications

Others

Facebook Tech Ecosystem Market Overview

Total ICT Spending 2021 $5.9 billion ICT Spend by Function Data Center, Communications, Network, Application, End-User Computing, Management, and Service Desk ICT Spend by Channel Internal Development and Maintenance, Technology Vendors (Direct), Local Resellers, Telcos, ICT Services Providers/Consulting Firms, Specialist Outsourcers, and Systems Integrators External ICT Spend by Segment Software (including cloud SaaS), Hardware (Including Cloud IaaS), ICT Services, Consulting, Network and Communications, and Others Technology Theme Focus Augmented & Virtual Reality, Data Centers, and Artificial Intelligence,

Facebook Tech Ecosystem Market Report Scope

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and accelerator & innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

FAQs

What was the total ICT spending of Facebook in 2021?

The annual ICT spending of Facebook was estimated at $5.9 billion in 2021.

What are the key ICT spending categories by function for Facebook?

The key ICT spending categories by function for Facebook are communications, data center, network, applications, end-user computing, ICT service desk, and management.

What are the key ICT spending categories by channel for Facebook?

The key ICT spending categories by channel for Facebook are internal development and maintenance, technology vendors (direct), local resellers, telcos, ICT services providers/consulting firms, specialist outsourcers, and systems integrators.

What are the key external ICT spending categories by segment for Facebook?

The key external ICT spending categories by segment for Facebook are ICT services, software (including cloud SaaS), hardware (including cloud IaaS), ICT services, network and communications, consulting, and others.

What are the key technology themes in focus for Facebook?

The key technological themes in focus for Facebook are augmented & virtual reality, data centers, and artificial intelligence.

