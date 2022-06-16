The US has the Highest Number of Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knee reconstruction is a surgical procedure involving the replacement of damaged or diseased parts of the knee joint. This category includes devices (implants) used in primary, partial, and revision knee replacement procedures.
The Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides comprehensive information about the knee reconstruction pipeline products with a comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products by Segment
- Primary knee replacement
- Revision knee replacement
- Partial knee replacement
- Primary cementless knee replacement
- Patella-femoral partial knee replacement
- Primary cemented knee replacement
Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products Market Analysis, by Segment
For more segment insights, download a free report sample
Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products by Territory
- The US
- Europe
- China
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- India
- Japan
- Israel
- The UK
- Canada
As of May 2022, the US has the highest number of knee reconstruction products in the pipeline.
Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products Market Analysis, by Territory
For more territory insights, download a free report sample
Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
- 510(k)
- CE
- PMA
- NMPA
- TGA
- Shonin
- NIFDS
- HSA
- ICAC
- BOPA
- de novo
- MDL
- UKCA
Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products Market Analysis, by Regulatory Path
For more regulatory path insights, download a free report sample
Leading Companies in the Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products Market
- 4WEB Medical Inc
- Active Implants LLC
- Aspect Biosystems Ltd
- ATRO Medical BV
- Binghamton University
- BioPoly RS LLC
- Bonovo Orthopedics Inc
- CEA-Leti
- CeramTec GmbH
- Clemson University
- ConforMIS Inc
- Corin Group Ltd
- Cytex Therapeutics Inc
- Delta Orthopedics LLC
- DiFusion Technologies Inc
To know more about leading companies in the knee reconstruction pipeline products market, download a free report sample
Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products Market Overview
|Key territories
|The US, Europe, China, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Japan, Israel, the UK, and Canada
|Key segments
|Primary Knee Replacement, Revision Knee Replacement, Partial Knee Replacement, Primary Cementless Knee Replacement, Patella-Femoral Partial Knee Replacement, and Primary Cemented Knee Replacement
|Key regulatory paths
|510(k), CE, PMA, NMPA, TGA, Shonin, NIFDS, HSA, ICAC, BOPA, de novo, MDL, and UKCA
|Leading companies
|4WEB Medical Inc, Active Implants LLC, Aspect Biosystems Ltd, ATRO Medical BV, Binghamton University, BioPoly RS LLC, Bonovo Orthopedics Inc, CEA-Leti, CeramTec GmbH, Clemson University, ConforMIS Inc, Corin Group Ltd, Cytex Therapeutics Inc, Delta Orthopedics LLC, and DiFusion Technologies Inc
Knee Reconstruction Pipeline Products Market Report Scope
- Extensive coverage of the knee reconstruction market under development.
- Details of major pipeline products include product description, licensing and collaboration details, and other developmental activities.
- The major players involved in the development of knee reconstruction and list all their pipeline projects.
- The coverage of pipeline products is based on various stages of development ranging from early development to approved/issued stage.
- Key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products.
- Recent developments in the segment/industry.
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of knee reconstruction under development.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline.
- In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory, and estimated launch date.
FAQs
Which are the key territories in the knee reconstruction pipeline products market?
The US, Europe, China, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Japan, Israel, the UK, and Canada have products in the knee reconstruction pipeline.
What are the key segments in the knee reconstruction pipeline products market?
The key segments in the knee reconstruction pipeline products market are primary knee replacement, revision knee replacement, partial knee replacement, primary cementless knee replacement, patella-femoral partial knee replacement, and primary cemented knee replacement.
What are the key regulatory paths for the knee reconstruction pipeline products market?
The key regulatory paths in the knee reconstruction pipeline products market are 510(k), CE, PMA, NMPA, TGA, Shonin, NIFDS, HSA, ICAC, BOPA, de novo, MDL, and UKCA.
Which are the leading companies in the knee reconstruction pipeline products market?
Some of the leading companies in the knee reconstruction market are 4WEB Medical Inc, Active Implants LLC, Aspect Biosystems Ltd, ATRO Medical BV, Binghamton University, BioPoly RS LLC, Bonovo Orthopedics Inc, CEA-Leti, CeramTec GmbH, Clemson University, ConforMIS Inc, Corin Group Ltd, Cytex Therapeutics Inc, Delta Orthopedics LLC, and DiFusion Technologies Inc.
Related Reports
- Cannulated Screws Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update – Click here
- Upper Extremity Prosthetics Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies,2022 Update – Click here
- Spinal Fusion Devices Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2021 – Click here
- Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update – Click here
- Internal Fixators Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update – Click here
About us
GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.
Media Contacts
GlobalData
Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com
+44 (0)207 936 6400