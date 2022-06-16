The Global Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $ 33.46 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284958/?utm_source=GNW

44% during the forecast period. Our report on the neurologic disorders therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the approval of novel drugs, alliances, and collaborations, and changing lifestyles.

The neurologic disorders therapeutics market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The neurologic disorders therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• CNS

• PNS



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advent of regenerative medicines as one of the prime reasons driving the neurologic disorders therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, drug reformulations and advances in the diagnosis of neurodegenerative indications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neurologic disorders therapeutics market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson, and Johnson, Merck KGaA, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and USWM LLC. Also, the neurologic disorders therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

