Anti-Doping Programs in the Sports Industry Getting More Rigorous Than Ever | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most sports now have anti-doping programs to catch out cheats, with athletes regularly being subjected to drug tests. To ensure that athletes are caught out, many drug tests are entirely random, and theoretically, an athlete could have to take one at any given time. Some athletes have complained about the sometimes intrusive nature of the tests, but many see this as a necessary evil to keep sport clean.



The Anti-Doping in Sport - Thematic Research report offered by GlobalData Plc sheds light on the history of doping within sports, and the ongoing challenges that sport faces to eliminate it. It provides a detailed look at the anti-doping value chain which highlights how athletes can make money and what can be lost through testing positive for a banned substance.

Key Industry Trends Impacting the Anti-Doping Theme in the Sports Industry

Improved testing

Morals

Financial gain

Severity of punishments

Societal changes

Sportswashing

The quality and technology involved in drug testing have improved leaps and bounds over the years. Additionally, more is now known about the effects of different substances, and how they can impact athletes. While drug testing has improved in the number of athletes being caught, many still regard dodging drug tests as too easy.

Anti-doping Value Chain

Sponsorship opportunities

Salaries

Social media



The more successful an athlete tends to be, the more likely they are to receive opportunities to partner with major brands. Money is a significant motivator for many athletes, as their profession allows them to financially secure themselves for a lifetime. However, testing positive for banned substances will always have negative connotations due to its association with cheating, and companies who have existing sponsorship deals will act quickly to sever those, so that there is no negative press by association. While athletes can often come back after failed drug tests, their reputation is forever tainted, and this will always make it harder for them to secure sponsorship deals in the future.

Leading Companies Associated with the Anti-Doping Theme

IOC

MLB

NBA

Premier League

UFC

USADA

WADA



Anti-Doping Market Overview in the Sports Industry

Anti-Doping in Sports Thematic Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the history of doping within sports, and the ongoing challenges that sport faces to eliminate it.

It identifies the key doping scandals that have unfolded over the last twenty years, and the long-term ramifications of many of these events.

A look at the other types of doping within sports, including financial doping and match-fixing, and how they have affected major sporting events.

A detailed look at the anti-doping value chain which highlights how athletes can make money and what can be lost through testing positive for a banned substance.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of the lasting damage that doping scandals have on both sports, federations, and athletes.

Discusses some of the reasons why athletes dope, especially in a world driven by ever increasing amounts of financial reward for success.

GlobalData’s thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.



FAQs

What are the key industry trends impacting the anti-doping theme in the sports industry?

The key industry trends impacting the anti-doping market in the sports industry are improved testing, morals, financial gain, severity of punishments, societal changes, and sportswashing.

What are the value chains of anti-doping in sports?

The value chains of anti-doping in sports are sponsorship, salaries, and social media.

Which are the leading companies associated with the anti-doping theme?

The leading companies associated with the anti-doping theme are IOC, MLB, NBA, Premier League, UFC, USADA, and WADA.

