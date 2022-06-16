Voltalia announces the start of operations at the Carrière des Plaines solar power plant in the Provence Alpes Côte d'Azur region

English French

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has commissioned a new solar power plant in the vicinity of Alleins, France.

The 8.16 megawatt Carrière des Plaines solar power plant is located on the site of a former quarry in the municipality of Alleins in the Bouches-du-Rhône department, a site with one of the best solar deposits in France. This plant is made up of half crystalline photovoltaic panels and half concentrator photovoltaic modules, and benefits from a twenty-year electricity contract. Its production will cover the domestic electricity needs of more than 4,560 inhabitants.

In order to support the region’s development, the plant has a grazing agreement which allows the land to be shared with a local sheep breeder.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,300 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



