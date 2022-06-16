Warehouse-Lighting.com Promotes Safe Lighting Products and Practices for National Safety Awareness Month

NEW BERLIN, Wis., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June is designated as Safety Awareness Month, and Warehouse-Lighting.com has announced its support by advocating lighting products that promote safety at home and on the job.

Leading the program is Linda Johnson, who recently joined the company as the Director of Product Management Services. Johnson, who brings 10 years of industry experience to her new position, has been working to promote safety features in the company's lighting products. The issue of safety in the workplace is a vital part of the company's culture, and as a veteran member of the industry, Johnson recognizes the importance of safety's role in commercial lighting solutions.

For example, it's incumbent on every work environment to ensure secure passage for employees and visitors throughout the building and on the grounds. Lighting also plays a role when power is lost or in other emergency situations where exit and emergency lighting provide temporary illumination to guide people to safety.

"As a new member of the Warehouse-Lighting.com team, I've been pleased to discover their commitment to products that promote workplace safety," Johnson said. "From exit and emergency lighting to lighting with emergency backup solutions, Warehouse-Lighting works with clients to provide affordable high-quality products that satisfy their needs and meet the regulatory requirements of local jurisdictions. These safety codes can be quite stringent, as evidenced in places like Chicago and New York City, but we're up to the task."

Johnson's focus has been on:

Exit Signs & Emergency Lights: Positioned to illuminate egress paths, doorways and stairwells, these lighting fixtures are essential in every commercial building and are required to comply with local building codes.

Outdoor Security Lighting: Designed to provide illumination around buildings so workers and visitors can safely navigate walkways and parking lots, these LED lighting fixtures include wallpack, canopy parking lot and flood lights.

Industrial Lighting Fixtures: Various LED high bay lights, LED shop lights and other commercial emergency lighting solutions are available with battery backup options.

In addition, Warehouse-Lighting.com favors LEDs, which are inherently safer than outmoded forms of lighting for several reasons:

LED bulbs need to be replaced infrequently, reducing workplace accidents.

There are no hazardous substances in LEDs that could be harmful to workers.

LED lighting is the best solution when used with security cameras because they offer superior color rendering and definition for clear, crisp imaging that's not possible with other lighting types.

Warehouse-Lighting.com is a leading supplier of customized lighting solutions for residential, commercial, retail and industrial settings. With over 16 years of experience, the company specializes in providing the right lighting configurations for economical prices. As full-service lighting experts, they work with contractors and building owners to develop lighting plans that are tailored to meet their specific needs. Headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin, Warehouse-Lighting.com serves a wide variety of clients throughout the U.S.

For more information, call the company at 888-454-4480

