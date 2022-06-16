The Dartmouth Group Hosts 2nd Annual Virtual Networking Event To Benefit Associa Cares

BEDFORD, MA, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dartmouth Group (TDG), an Associa® company and leading provider of residential property management services throughout New England for more than 30 years, recently hosted a virtual vendor speed networking event to benefit the company’s affiliate nonprofit, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Twelve of the company’s vendor partners helped sponsor the annual fundraising event. In return, attendees had the opportunity to network with 40 TDG community managers.

Each vendor was assigned a private virtual meeting room in which they could speak directly with TDG managers on a 1:1 basis. TDG team members rotated meeting rooms every 10 minutes and discussed a wide range of topics, including their community needs and how they matched up with products and services offered by each vendor. After the virtual event, vendor partners could use their event program books to connect offline with individual TDG managers and continue their conversations.

“The Dartmouth Group would like to thank all our vendors for supporting our 2nd Annual Virtual Networking Experience,” said Deborah A. Jones, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, The Dartmouth Group president. “In particular, our premium sponsors – Marcus, Errico, Emmer & Brooks, P.C., Moriarty, Troyer & Malloy LLC, and Schernecker Property Services – went above and beyond to ensure we can give back to our communities when they need it most. Thanks to all of our partners, Associa Cares is able to continue assisting communities and families in need.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

