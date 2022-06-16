GUESS? INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Guess?, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – GES

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, advises investors of its continued investigation of certain directors and officers of Guess?, Inc. (“Guess”) (NYSE: GES) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Guess and its shareholders. If you are a Guess shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Guess’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Guess in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Guess, and whether Guess has suffered damages as a result.

On January 19, 2021, a fashion model filed a complaint against Guess and its co-founder and director Paul Marciano, alleging that Marciano was a known “recidivist sexual predator.” According to the Wall Street Journal, Marciano has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct by at least eleven women, including four just in the past year.

If you are a Guess shareholder, you may have legal claims against Guess's directors and officers.

