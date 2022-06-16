New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Total Station Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286075/?utm_source=GNW





The global total station market is expected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2021 to $1.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.25%. The total station market is expected to reach $2.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.19%.



The total station market consists of sales of the total station products entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an electronic/optical instrument utilized in modern surveying and building construction.The products utilize electronic transit theodolite in conjunction with an electronic distance meter (EDM) and it is integrated with CPU, an electronic data collector, and a storage system built-in.



The instrument is used to determine the object’s slanting distance from the instrument, as well as horizontal and vertical angles. This microprocessor unit allows for the computation of acquired data in order to determine the horizontal distance, point coordinates, and decreased level of point.



The main types of total station include robotic and manual and their components includes hardware and software.The robotic segment consists of sales of the robotic total station by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to electronic or optical instrument used to measure both vertical and horizontal angles and slopes between RTS and a particular topographical point and operated by a operator from a distance through remote control.



These systems reduce man power required for surveying through manual process to robotic process from 2-3 resources to one resource, and reducing human error, optimizing labour usage, and offering digital record keeping. The end-use industries of total stations include oil & gas, agriculture, mining, construction, transportation, utilities, and others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the total station market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the total station market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising investments in infrastructure development are driving the growth of the total station market.In infrastructure development, total stations are used in land surveying due to various technical factors including improved accuracy, efficiency, and functionality, documentation & sketching, presence of image capture technology, data storage & sharing over the traditional surveying instruments.



According to the study published in Global Infrastructure Hub, the global infrastructure investment is expected to increase from $2.8 trillion in 2021 to $3.1 trillion in 2027. Thus, the rapid increase in infrastructure projects and investments across the globe is expected to boost the demand for total station products across the globe.



New product launches are a key trend gaining popularity in the total station market.The company operating in the total station market are focusing on developing and launching innovative products with advanced technologies to meet the specific technical demand from various end industries across the globe.



For instance, in 2021, Trimble launched today the Trimble SX12 Scanning Total Station, the next iteration of its breakthrough 3D scanning total station that facilitates fast and efficient data capture for surveying, engineering, and geospatial professionals. New capabilities in surveying and complicated 3D modelling, as well as new workflows in tunnelling and underground mining, are enabled by new features such as a high-power laser pointer and a high-resolution camera system.



In 2020, Brandt Group is a Canadian-based company currently operating in dealership, manufacturing and other divisions, acquired Sokkia for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps to Brandt becomes the sole dealer for Sokkia optical survey instruments, accessories, and components for the whole Canadian market, which has a direct impact on the Ontario and Quebec markets.



Sokkia Co., Ltd. Is a Japan-based company involved in the manufacturing and distribution of surveying, construction and industrial measurement technologies.



The countries covered in the total station market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





