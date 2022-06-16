Electro Rent to Exhibit New Keysight Phase Noise Measurement Solution at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS)

West Hills, CA, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electro Rent, a leading global provider of test and measurement equipment solutions and services, announced that it will showcase Keysight Technologies’ new phase noise measurement solution in booth 11010 at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in Denver, CO on June 21, 2022.

As an Authorized Premier Rental Partner and Distributor of Keysight Technologies, Electro Rent provides unrivalled access to the full range of Keysight test equipment solutions.

According to Mike Clark, Electro Rent Chief Executive Officer, “We greatly value the longstanding strategic partnership we have developed with Keysight Technologies and appreciate their confidence in allowing us to help launch this new product at IMS.”

Keysight’s new E5055A SSA-X signal source analyzer is a next-generation, one-box, bench top signal-source solution for wireless communications, high-speed digital, and aerospace and defense industries. The E5055A improves your device under test (DUT) evaluation accuracy with its superior performance, phase noise offset frequency of 0.01 Hz to > 1 GHz, and state-of-the-art system noise sensitivity -175 dBc/Hz. This is a future-proof solution for customers who are interested in VCO characterization, transient measurements, spectrum analysis, and pulsed phase noise applications. Enabled software allows for flexibility when measurement needs change.

“Electro Rent has been a valued premier rental partner for Keysight over the past 30 years. As part of our partnership, we are collaborating with Electro Rent to launch the new Keysight E5055A SSA-X at IMS 2022. Most importantly, the co-launch initiative will benefit Keysight customers with financial options that fits their dynamic budgets.” says Garrett Gregg, Keysight Global Rental Partner Program Manager. “Additionally, this joint launch will strengthen the business partnership between Keysight and Electro Rent. Finally, I am confident that our customers will be impressed by the precision, flexibility, and speed of this new one-box, phase noise solution to improve evaluation efficiency.”

Electro Rent will be in Booth 11010 at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) from June 19th to June 24th at the Denver Convention Center in Colorado.

About Electro Rent

Electro Rent is a global leader in test and technology solutions that enable customers to accelerate innovation and optimize investments. Electro Rent’s rental, leasing, sales, and asset management solutions serve leading innovators in communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, education, and general electronics, and have been doing so since 1965.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is the world's electronic measurement company, transforming today's measurement experience through innovations in wireless, modular, and software solutions. Keysight delivers solutions in wireless communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor markets with world-class platforms, software, and consistent measurement science.

About IMS

​​​​​​​IMS is the flagship event in a week dedicated to all things microwaves and RF. The week also includes the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) MTT-S Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits Symposium (RFIC) and the Automatic Radio Frequency Techniques Group (ARFTG).

About the Keysight E5055A SSA-X

Keysight’s E5055A SSA-X signal source analyzer is a next-generation one box bench-top signal source solution for wireless communications to aerospace and defense industries. The E5055A offers superior performance with a RF frequency range of 1 MHz to 8 GHz, phase noise offset frequency of 0.01 Hz to > 1 GHz, and state-of-the-art system noise sensitivity -175 dBc/Hz (typical) (8GHz, at 1 MHz offset).

Superior Performance

• 1 MHz to 8 GHz RF signal

• Offset frequency 1 MHz to >1 GHz

• Noise sensitivity -175 dBc/Hz (typical) (8 GHz, at 1 MHz offset)

• Cross-correlation technology with pure internal reference LO

• Option 200 enhanced low phase noise (4 - 7 dB sensitivity for more accurate phase noise measurements)

Wide Coverage of Applications

• Various analysis available as default or through optional application software to meet measurement needs

• Frequency/power/phase transient measurements, VCO characterization, spectrum monitoring

• Full-span (8 GHz) SA with various SA functions

Flexibility and Optimization

• Enable search detects very low-power RF signal automatically

• Segment sweep enables you to set the RBW and number of cross correlations for each offset segment to optimize the analysis (throughput vs. accuracy)

• Flexible VBW setting to optimize the balance of the frequency and time resolution in transient measurements