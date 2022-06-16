TRANSUNION INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigates TransUnion’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – TRU

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, advises investors of its continuing investigation whether certain directors and officers of TransUnion (“TransUnion”) (NYSE: TRU) breached their fiduciary duties to TransUnion and its shareholders. If you are a TransUnion shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of TransUnion’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage TransUnion in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to TransUnion, and whether TransUnion and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On April 12, 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced it had filed a lawsuit against TransUnion and longtime executive John Danaher for violating a 2017 law enforcement order. The order was meant to stop TransUnion from engaging in certain deceptive marketing practices, but TransUnion and Danaher disregarded the order, and continued to employ deceptive digital dark patterns to the detriment of consumers.

What You Can Do

If you are a TransUnion shareholder, you may have legal claims against TransUnion’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

