INTUIT INC. INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Intuit Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – INTU

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is continuing its investigation whether certain directors and officers of Intuit Inc. (“Intuit”) (NASDAQ: INTU) breached their fiduciary duties to Intuit and its shareholders. If you are an Intuit shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Intuit’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Intuit in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Intuit, and whether Intuit and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On March 29, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Intuit, alleging that Intuit deceived millions of Americans over several years into paying for tax services from its TurboTax tax preparation software that should have been free. On May 4, 2022, it was announced that Intuit agreed to pay $141 million to settle similar allegations against Intuit regarding TurboTax by the attorney generals of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

If you are an Intuit shareholder, you may have legal claims against Intuit’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

