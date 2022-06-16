Real Intent Elevates Ascent Lint Sign-Off with Targeted Debug & Multi-Policy Runs

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Intent, Inc., today announced major advances to its Ascent Lint high performance, low noise, RTL linting sign-off tool – raising engineering efficiency and accelerating turnaround time with targeted debug and multi-policy runs.



Targeted Debug Accelerates Root Cause Analysis

Ascent Lint’s major enhancements for highly targeted debug include four user-customizable severity levels, results filtering by file or design module, and violation sorting & grouping. Engineers can now also do keyword searching to instantly identify and focus on selected elements beyond the tool’s sorting factors.

Designers can specify custom naming for up to four different severity levels. Then, after organizing the violations by file or their design module scope, they can prioritize their debug effort by sorting the violations according to severity level, rule, status, design location for proximity analysis, and details. Additional filtering is available to further isolate areas of interest.

Ascent Lint now automatically groups related results for common handling, such as when the same violation occurs multiple times within the same block, or when violations have a common root cause.

Multi-Policy Runs Dramatically Improve Engineering Efficiency

Designs typically combine a mixture of new RTL code and IP from prior designs or third parties. Certain rules, such as style conventions, may not apply to some of the existing IP.

As part of Real Intent’s commitment to multimode static sign-off to save engineering time, Ascent Lint now allows designers to fundamentally apply multiple policies in one tool run -- deploying different rules for different blocks.

By flexibly designating which rules to apply to each block during RTL linting sign-off, engineers can reduce the number of Ascent Lint runs needed.

For more information on Ascent Lint, please visit: https://www.realintent.com/rtl-linting-ascent-lint/

About Real Intent

Real Intent provides intent-driven static sign-off EDA software tools to accelerate early functional verification and advanced sign-off of digital designs. Its product capabilities include complete clock domain crossing sign-off from RTL, including multimode CDC; multi-scenario reset domain crossing sign-off; multimode DFT; multi-policy RTL linting, and formal linting. Real Intent products lead the market in precision, performance, and capacity. Real Intent customers include more than fifty major semiconductor and systems companies. Real Intent is headquartered at 932 Hamlin Court, Sunnyvale, CA. For more information visit us at www.realintent.com.