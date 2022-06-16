Majestic Stone Imports - Indy-Based Stone Fabricator - Launches New Website

INDIANAPOLIS, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majestic Stone Imports is creating a new look for customers when they visit their redesigned website, which features a more user-friendly experience.

The new website features similar aspects of the old version but with a new, updated appearance. When visitors first open the new site, pictures and videos of residential and commercial projects the company has done are featured, as well as contact information for those wanting to get a project in their home done. Customers can also see a "Meet the Team" page, where all employees of Majestic Stone Imports will be featured, which is a new addition to the website.

"Our website was outdated. We're hoping that having more information, a new look to the website and having more pictures will be a better user experience," says Audrey Collier, account manager at Majestic Stone Imports. "Overall we want it to be easy for customers to navigate the website, find exactly what they're looking for and to be able to contact us."

Majestic Stone Imports is a stone fabrication and installation company and works on projects ranging from kitchen countertops, bathroom showers and vanities, basement bar tops and fireplace surrounds, and outdoor spaces.

Majestic Stone Imports lends a helping hand for those wanting to redo any countertop project in their home. The company currently offers stones such as granite, quartz, marble, soapstone, as well as quartzite, porcelain for customers to choose from.

To begin the process, customers visit Majestic Stone's warehouse and begin looking at the selection of materials they have. Once they choose the color and type of stone they want for their project, they have a professional team member go out to take measurements for the project. Majestic Stone Imports will then draw up a draft of the countertop design for the client to approve. After sending the customer a quote and having them approve the drawing, the slab of material is cut with a jet saw that Majestic Stone Imports has in the back of their warehouse. Finally, the material is polished and sent for installment by a trusted team of workers.

The whole process can vary depending on the time it takes, but usually customers can see their new countertops installed in about a month.

"It just depends on the schedule," Collier adds.

Visit Majestic Stone Imports online at majesticstoneimports.com, or visit them on social media at @majesticstone_ on Instagram, Majestic Stone Imports on Facebook, or their local listing on TownePost.com. You can give them a call today at 317-237-4400. The main facility is located at 1100 East Maryland Street in Indianapolis, IN. They also have a second location at 3126 Roanoke, Kansas City, MO.

