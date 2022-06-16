Joseph Pruett Named Chief Financial Officer of Livanta LLC

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Roger Hebden officially announced that Joseph Pruett will serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Livanta LLC ("Livanta"). After proudly serving in the United States Air Force during Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Mr. Pruett joins Livanta with 25 years of experience serving in senior financial leadership positions, including CFO, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Controller, and Vice President of Finance, in both privately held and publicly traded businesses.

Mr. Pruett's responsibilities have included the direct oversight of financial and administrative functions, including board of director presentations, analyst communications, controllership functions, and human resources. His experience includes risk management, financial planning and analysis, and strategic planning. He also has significant experience managing mergers and acquisitions as well as supply chain management.

Mr. Hebden stated, "Mr. Pruett's contribution to Livanta's team includes leadership skills, industry knowledge, risk assessment, and significant experience in business growth. Livanta is pleased that Joe will oversee financial operations and help us continue to grow."

Mr. Pruett added, "I am honored to join Livanta and foresee exciting new opportunities in the firm's future." Envisioning Livanta's growth as a leading healthcare technology company, Mr. Pruett continued, "Through ensuring proper financial analysis and planning, Livanta can continue the important work we do for our present and future customers."

With broad experience in a range of companies, Mr. Pruett's extensive background includes start-up, small, and large businesses. He has worked for West Communications, QinetiQ (formerly Westar Aerospace & Development), and AT&T. During his time at these companies, Mr. Pruett gained significant mergers and acquisition experience, including fundraising, target selection, due diligence, and integration, as well as assisting his employers through initial public offerings, private placements, sell-side due diligence, and integrations.

Mr. Pruett is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of California State University, where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a focus on accounting.

About Livanta LLC

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. Livanta's success lies in its team of knowledgeable professionals committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional Information Technology (IT) solutions and data analytics.

