IPG Health Named “Network of the Year” at 2022 Clio Health Awards

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Health, home to the esteemed FCB Health and McCann Health agencies, was honored as “Network of the Year” at the 2022 Clio Health Awards. The network’s agencies garnered 55 wins and 11 shortlists, making it the most awarded network of the show. The network’s AREA 23 unit earned the coveted “Agency of the Year” title and the distinguished Grand Health Clio in the category of “Health & Wellness: Experience/Activation Guerrilla” for Inevitable News. McCann Paris, supported by McCann Health London, FP7 McCann, McCann Worldgroup Germany and Weber Shandwick were awarded the Grand Health Clio for their celebrated Bread Exam campaign in the categories of “Health & Wellness: Branded Entertainment & Content” and “Health & Wellness: PR.” These accolades come as IPG Health nears its first anniversary as a new global network.



“These accolades and industry recognition wouldn’t be possible without the incredible people across our IPG Health agencies, and their unwavering commitment to doing what’s right for our clients, their brands and each other,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “The creative success and impact we’ve achieved in just our first year as an interconnected network are truly astounding, and we look forward to continued momentum and creating life-changing work for our client partners.”

Standout agency campaign wins from the show include McCann Health New Jersey securing Gold for House Rules in “Pharma Film 31 to 60 Seconds” and McCann Health Sao Paolo notching Silver for Mother's Milk Donate Glass Bottle in “Health & Wellness Design – Product Design” as well as the sub-category of “Sustainability.” FCB Health New York took home Bronze for Poop Should Never Feel Painful and Dumb Law Paradox in the categories of “Health & Wellness Audio Craft Copywriting” and “Health & Wellness Design Craft Writing for Design,” respectively. McCann Health London and McCann Health New Jersey received Bronze for The EnvironMental Issue in “Pharma Design Publishing & Printed Materials."

In addition to sweeping success for client campaigns, three IPG Health individuals were celebrated for earning a spot on the inaugural list of Clio Health Innovators 2022: Carlos Garcia, Senior Medical Director, Neon; Mai Kaneda, Associate Creative Director, McCann Health Japan; and Cristina Stan, Senior Project Manager, McCann Health London. The list recognizes “individuals working behind the scenes who have contributed to the creative success of their organization.”

Impressively, these wins come on the heels of a monumental awards season for IPG Health, which included being named Network of the Year at the 2022 Manny Awards and the most awarded network of the show, including “Advertising Agency of the Year - Category I” for FCB Health New York and “Most Admired Agency” and “Most Creative Agency” for AREA 23.

The full list of IPG Health’s 2022 Clio Health award wins can be found here: https://clios.com/health/winners.

Home to FCB Health and McCann Health agencies, IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 6,000+ people across six continents driven by a healthy obsession with creating novel marketing solutions, and harnessing creativity, technology, science and data to inspire behaviors that fuel better health. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to a broad range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health was recognized as “Network of the Year” at the 2022 Manny Awards and the 2022 Clio Health Awards, and is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.

