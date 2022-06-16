New Posifa Technologies MEMS Pirani Gauges for Atmosphere to Medium Vacuum Applications Deliver High Accuracy and Reliability While Lowering Costs

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today introduced its new PVC6100 series of MEMS Pirani gauges for atmosphere (ATM) to medium vacuum applications. Featuring a wide range from 10-4 Torr to ATM, the gauges deliver high accuracy and long-term stability while offering an interchangeable probe and customizable output voltages to lower the total cost of ownership for users by eliminating the need for calibration of replacement probes.



The devices released today will be used in freeze dryers, mass spectrometers, distillation equipment, cryogenic cylinders and tanks, vacuum furnaces, and load-lock vacuum systems. To ensure precision and uniformity in these products, the gauges’ sensing element is based on Posifa’s second-generation thermal conductivity chip, which is made with world-class microfabrication processes. For exceptional sensitivity and repeatability, the sensor chip measures thermal conductance in an embedded cavity with an integrated thermopile.

With a low internal heater temperature just slightly above the ambient, PVC6100 series gauges are much less susceptible to contamination than filament-based Pirani devices, enabling higher reliability and longevity. In environments where heavy contamination is unavoidable, users can simply replace the devices’ interchangeable probe — which is individually calibrated and incorporates the sensing element and digital electronics — to reduce system costs and downtime.

PVC6100 series gauges offer 0 V to 10 V analog output through their FCC-68/RJ45 connectors. The output voltages can be customized to emulate those from other manufacturers’ devices, enabling plug-and-play replacement for enhanced performance and reduced total cost of ownership without any need to change system software or connection hardware.

Samples and production quantities of the PVC6100 series are available now. Samples may be requested on the Posifa Technologies contact page.

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/.

