ACGME Announces Back to Bedside Funding Recipients for 2022-2024 Cycle

Chicago, IL, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) is proud to announce the 21 recipients of the third cycle of funding for Back to Bedside, a resident-led initiative to develop innovative strategies for finding deeper connections with patients, improving physician and patient well-being.

New this year is a multi-program arm with the intent of studying one previously successful Back to Bedside-funded project and it is awarded to Alexander Davidovich, DO and his team from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai for their project “Engaging Physician Trainees Through Bedside Intensive Care Unit(ICU) Narratives.” Their multi-site project will expand the reach of their original intervention which is designed to increase contact with patients and their families and improve human-centered care in the ICU.

View the full list of newly selected Back to Bedside recipients, projects, and team leaders. More than 80 projects have been funded since its inception. This year’s topics include reducing stigma in patients with alcohol use disorder, developing a narrative writing workshop and program for residents, implementing a medical Spanish course for residents, and more.

“The pandemic continues to impact health care and worker burnout, residents and fellows included," said Jeff Dewey, MD, MHS, chair of the Back to Bedside Work and Advisory Group. "Our hope is that these new projects will invigorate the recipients to find joy and meaning in their work and research as they look to improve patient care through creative innovation."

Projects come from across the country, and each includes direct patient interaction and outcome measures. Projects aim to improve the clinical learning environment by increasing meaningful connections with patients and promoting behaviors that advance physicians' and patients' well-being.

Projects will commence with the start of the new academic year in July 2022.

A group of approximately 30 resident and fellow members of the ACGME Review Committees and Board developed Back to Bedside in 2017 to combat burnout by fostering meaning in the learning environment through engagement on a deeper level with what is at the heart of medicine: their patients.

###

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of over 12,000 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 862 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 149,000 resident and fellow physicians in 182 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians' education through advancements in accreditation and education.

Attachment