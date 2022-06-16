Cangrade's Pre-Hire Assessments Are Now ADA Compliant

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade, a hiring and talent management solution that predicts job candidate success and retention, has announced that its assessments are now ADA compliant. This enhancement of their bias-free HR technology furthers Cangrade's aims to build equity in the job application process.

All candidate interaction with Cangrade's platform, which includes all assessments as well as supporting functionality, is ADA compliant without any need for additional action from candidates. Any person with visual impairment taking a test on Cangrade's platform on a desktop computer and using one of the standard screen reading tools can easily navigate and complete the assessment process.

In ensuring fair access to the job application process, Cangrade's ADA compliance supports both job applicants and organizations. Job applicants will not be barred from the jobs they seek due to their inability to access or complete the application process and will be assessed for a position without bias. This in turn grows organizations' talent pools and ensures further equity in the hiring process.

"We're excited to offer ADA compliant assessments to our customers. Eliminating bias from the hiring process and ensuring fair access to jobs has been at the core of Cangrade's mission since we started in 2014. This enhancement of our talent management solutions furthers our commitment to supporting companies' DE&I efforts and our mission," shared Gershon Goren, Cangrade's Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about how Cangrade's talent management solutions support diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit www.cangrade.com or email sales@cangrade.com.

About Cangrade:

Cangrade's AI-based technology enables HR leaders to be strategic business partners that drive results. By seamlessly integrating data into talent management processes, Cangrade helps HR make accurate, efficient talent decisions from initial screening through promotions with 10x more accurate predictions of talent success than traditional hiring methods and a 0% chance of introducing bias. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.



