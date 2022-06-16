Viewing China From Afar: Learn about amazing Traditional Chinese Medicine - Same origin for TCM and Kung Fu

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, athletes challenged their limits repeatedly. When the athletes stood on the podium, another star team from the Winter Olympic Village also took the spotlight: the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) support team. Inside the Winter Olympic Village, the Department of TCM was full of appointments every day, providing treatment services such as acupuncture, Tui-na (massage therapy), and orthopedic treatments, as is discussed in this short film series by People's Daily Online.

In China, medicine and martial arts share the same origin. Throughout history, learners of Kung Fu relied upon themselves to treat their injuries. Wuqinxi, Liuzijue, Baduanjin, Taijiquan, and other traditional exercises have a history of thousands of years. Past dynasties have left behind many ancient records that integrated medical practices and martial arts, which prove these practices' health value.

Olympic athletes receiving treatment from the Department of TCM have also been amazed by Chinese Kung Fu and the simple motions of pulling, kneading, and rotating. They felt immediate relief from their sports-related sprains and muscle strains, according to the film series show.

With the experienced practitioner's hands, and unaided by any equipment, a patient who previously couldn't even bend his knee could gradually kick up slightly after a few minutes of pressing, shaking, rubbing, and rotating the affected area as well as being fully restored to their previous state of fitness.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics became a window to transmit the culture of TCM to the world, and the athletes in attendance were fortunate enough to have seen and experienced the benefits of TCM personally.

Based on TCM theory and the unique knowledge of Chinese martial arts and physical therapy, these treatments can apply syndrome differentiation (called "Bian Zheng" in Chinese) to diagnose patients. For example, Chinese Kung Fu practices include various breathing methods to balance one's Yin and Yang and nourish the body. These treatments are also beneficial for the general public and not only for athletes.

In the United States, TCM practitioners have likewise inherited the Chinese traditions in medicine and martial arts. With their superb TCM skills and proven curative effects, they are well-known among patients suffering from chronic diseases associated with bone injuries.

By balancing tendons and bones, harmonizing Qi and blood flows, and eliminating disease, patients feel relief from their pain and are filled with new hope, according to the short film series.

For thousands of years, generations of TCM practitioners have worked hard to explore, continuously innovate, and enrich their treatment methods through the Chinese traditions of medicine and martial arts.

