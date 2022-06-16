Food For The Poor Canada Celebrates Fathers By Building A School In Jamaica

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food For The Poor Canada builds its 36th school in Jamaica in honour of three Fathers.



“Out of many one people” is the Jamaican motto that G. Raymond Chang, Keith Golding and Joseph Mahfood embody. These three Jamaican fathers of Chinese, African and Lebanese heritage are being honoured next month by their daughters Brigette Chang, Audrea Golding and Samantha Mahfood. The three Jamaican-Canadian women are the lead donors for a new early-childhood school, in honour of each of their dads in partnership with Food For The Poor Canada.

Food For The Poor Canada and a group of 15 Canadian volunteers will spend a week in July building Valley Christian School in Spanish Town, Jamaica. The new school will serve 90 students ranging from 2 to 6 years old and will provide them with safe, spacious classrooms, contributing towards their early growth and development, setting the foundation for their long-term success.

"The desire to give back to others is a value that my parents instilled in my brother and I from an early age. Dad held Jamaica close to his heart, and he was a passionate believer that education was a great equalizer. Sponsoring this school with Food For The Poor, as well as having my children participate alongside me, feels like the perfect way to honour his legacy", said Brigette Chang, the daughter of G. Raymond Chang. Raymond Chang was a co-founder of the company that is now CI Financial, a philanthropist and a former Chancellor of Ryerson University. Brigette Chang serves on several boards and is the President of the Raymond Chang Foundation.

“Keith J.C. Golding was born in Manchester, Jamaica. He was raised by a single mother, grandmother and community who ensured that he had the best education possible, despite limited circumstances. Keith worked for the Jamaican Ministry of Health and State Trading Corporation. He helped build Cornwall Regional Hospital, the first major hospital on the west coast of Jamaica. Keith’s children Jonelle, Audrea and Keith, Jr., and grandson, Christian, are all participating in the Food For The Poor Canada build in honour of Keith’s enduring commitment to giving back. To whom much is given, much is expected. Jamaica has given our family so much, it is our time to give back “, said Keith’s daughter, Audrea Golding, a Partner at the global immigration law firm, Fragomen.

“Joe Mahfood is remembered for his open heart and open door by his family and all who were lucky enough to know him. Joe and his brothers built the family business, WISYNCO, which today provides jobs for over 2,000 Jamaicans. He also helped develop Food For The Poor in Jamaica, by creating the housing program and increasing the scope of the organization’s work. His love for Jamaica and its people will continue to make an impact across the island “, said his daughter Samantha Mahfood, Executive Director, Food For The Poor Canada, who will be volunteering along with Joe’s youngest grandchild Martin Barry.

The Principal of the school, Hortense Grant, shared “It is through education we can be a force to help change and reshape the community, starting with young children as we help set their foundation.”

All the volunteers are looking forward to hammering and painting and giving the community a brand new, beautiful early childhood school, with three classrooms, a kitchen, principal’s office and a playground for the children. This is the 36th early childhood school that Canadians have built in underserved communities in Jamaica with Food For The Poor" If you would like to help support education projects in Jamaica, you can make a gift https://foodforthepoor.ca/support/donate/donate-to-jamaica/

About Food For The Poor Canada

Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC) empowers communities in Latin America and the Caribbean through five areas of investment: food, health, housing, education, and income-generating projects.

FFPC meets urgent needs while building community and social infrastructure. FFPC utilizes the pre-existing networks of local affiliated organizations to provide effective and accountable distribution and project management and to sustain and grow the communities they serve. Through trusted partners, FFPC has strengthened its emergency preparedness and is able to respond to emergencies with impact and immediacy.

Over the last 13 years, FFPC and its donors have built 188 homes, 36 schools, as well as shipped and distributed $40,000,000 in educational and medical supplies and provided over 20,000,000 meals to communities in LAC.

For interviews or more information, contact:

Samantha Mahfood

Executive Director

(416) 921-4008

Samantham@foodforthepoor.ca

www.foodforthepoor.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0f5b2c0-4a53-4a13-a0cc-e42d42bb7d10

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53c3dafb-9e2e-46ce-a9a3-65ce7507affc