Karamba Security to Make the Opening Keynote at NIST IoT Product Security Workshop

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karamba Security, a leader in end-to-end product security for IoT, today announced that Co-founder David Barzilai will make the opening keynote at NIST’s Product Security Workshop. The virtual workshop will take place on June 22, 2022, from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET.



As opening speaker, Barzilai will provide an update on the industry’s product security progress, and product security best practices, in multiple IoT and automotive industries that Karamba serves. Barzilai will share how product security teams meet IoT product cybersecurity regulations and standards such as the newly ratified ISO 21434 standard and UN R155 regulation as well as NISTIR 8259 and UL 2900-2-1 standards.

“It is an honor to be invited by NIST as the opening speaker on behalf of Karamba Security,” said Barzilai. “Sharing our customers’ best practices will enable other product manufacturers to improve their IoT products’ security posture and meet the demanding cybersecurity standards.”

The purpose of this workshop is to obtain feedback on specific considerations--and techniques for addressing those considerations--around cybersecurity in IoT products. These considerations have broad applicability across IoT product sectors, including the consumer products sector. These considerations arose in moving the recommended criteria presented in Recommended Criteria for Cybersecurity Labeling for Consumer Internet of Things (IoT) Products (nist.gov) into a NISTIR within the family of cybersecurity guidance that NIST has published on IoT devices. Specific areas for discussion are presented in a discussion paper which will be available shortly.

To register for the Building on the NIST Foundations: Next Steps in IoT Cybersecurity workshop, click here. The event is free and registration is required. Specific areas for discussion are presented in a discussion paper and will be available shortly.

