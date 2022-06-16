Doroni Aerospace Engages with Local Government & Law Enforcement





Members of the Doroni team welcome Medley, FL Mayor Roberto Martell (second from right) and

Chief of Police Jeanette Said Jinete (second from left) to Doroni’s R&D facility.

“I’d like to personally offer my sincere thanks to both Mayor Martell and Chief of Police Jinete for taking the time out of their busy schedules to tour our facility, and look forward to a long and lasting relationship together as we pursue our vision of democratizing flight with the Doroni H1 eVTOL.”

Doron Merdinger

CEO/Co-Founder

MIAMI, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, Inc. recently had the esteemed pleasure of meeting with Medley, FL Mayor Roberto Martell and Chief of Police Jeanette Said Jinete at the company’s research and development facility, where they are developing a personal electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (or eVTOL) know as the Doroni H1.

Medley is located in western Miami-Dade County, Florida and is known for its commitment to industrial development. Florida is widely regarded as the preeminent aviation and aerospace hub of the America’s—and Miami in particular has made recent headlines for taking steps to bring Advanced Air Mobility to the city. These include agreements with smart mobility service provider Supernal, and a consortium of leading organizations formed by Eve Air Mobility to develop a Concept of Operations with a use case for air taxi routes between Miami International Airport and the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Since 2016, Doroni has been driven by the goal of bringing safe and consumer-focused air transportation to the emerging electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft industry. Doroni is currently developing its go-to-market vehicle, the Doroni H1 eVTOL—which utilizes an intuitive and easy-to-use control system that simplifies the inherent complexities of airplane and helicopter flight. The H1’s quick deployment and propulsion will make it an extremely agile vehicle with a variety of use cases, particularly in law enforcement, emergency services, and military support.

With an anticipated launch date in the second half of 2024, Doroni will be seeking a Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA) certification with the FAA, which is markedly different from its air taxi competitors. At launch, the H1 will be able to park and charge in a standard 2-car garage, and owners will only require a valid driver’s license and completion of a 20 hour training course provided by the company.

During their visit, Mayor Martell and Chief Jinete were able to get a firsthand view of the current progress of the H1 eVTOL, as well as discuss what role Urban Air Mobility may play in law enforcement in the greater metro Miami area.

Doroni CEO/Co-Founder Doron Merdinger would like to thank both Mayor Martell and Chief Jinete for their time and looks forward to how Doroni and the city of Medley can work together to serve and protect the community.

