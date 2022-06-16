2B3D Selects Mason Labs to Handle Smart Contracts Ahead of Global NFT Launch

Costa Mesa, CA, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



2B3D’s metaverse boasts industry-first offerings in crypto gaming, NFT showcasing and cutting-edge medical applications, requiring best-in-class smart contracts and Web3 tools



via NewMediaWire -- Metaverse and NFT pioneer 2B3D Inc. has selected NFT studio Mason Labs LLC to assist with the launch of its Genesis Project, the details of which will be formally announced at the 4th annual NFT.NYC convention, June 20-23, 2022, in Times Square, NYC.

"Mason Labs' experience with smart contracts and all of the many, complex moving pieces that go into an NFT launch really sealed the deal for our team when considering the ideal partner to help with this challenge," said Rob Bell, president of 2B3D. "We were looking for pure talent and a very specific kind of demonstrated experience; we feel strongly that we’ve found both with Mason."

Mason's creative technologists are focused on user experience, accessibility, and usability. Its team has collectively founded multiple well-established companies and built products for many digital communities, including subscriptions services, marketing tools, publishing platforms, and eCommerce solutions.

“It’s truly rewarding when you get the chance to collaborate on projects that have an impact like this,” said Jessica Finger, co-founder of Mason. “Working with a group like 2B3D with a mission to create and deliver first-of-a-kind solutions for veterans was a no-brainer for us.”

As the Mason team embarked on its journey to the depths of the burgeoning Web3 space, it found itself building world-first tools to streamline its process. These tools are now available for 2B3D to deploy its own singular metaverse offering, purpose-built to prove radically improved PTSD and substance abuse treatment approaches for veterans, with an eye toward other at-risk groups as the firm scales.

About Mason

Mason Labs LLC is an NFT studio that makes Web3 accessible for global brands and communities. They help bring projects to market and have managed the launch of notable projects like LinksDAO, Floor, and the Crypto Package Goods POP collection. Chris Korhonen was one of the first engineers at Animoto, the online video creation platform. He was the founding CTO of Minibar Delivery (on-demand e-commerce), CTO & co-founder of Share Local Media / Poplar (marketing automation platform and agency for direct mail, built for D2C brands). Jessica Finger is a former marketer turned product leader. She has worked on luxury e-commerce experiences at Coach, launched digital memberships at Hearst for publishing brands including Road and Track, Cosmopolitan, and Runner’s World, and drove product at Minibar Delivery and Poplar.

About 2B3D

2B3D is a decentralized metaverse with active and developing communities in the cryptoverse. The 2B3D metaverse includes several core projects:

VRx | Virtual healthcare with NFT prescriptions and real life professionals.

NFTy150 | NFT marketplace, minting option and showroom.

Topher's Inferno | Connecting enthusiastic gamers with ambitious developers.

RestXP | B2B meeting rooms with a resting crypto reward.

So Many Gods | A Play-to Earn, space-themed sci-fi looter shooter.

2B3D’s pre-sale NFT is scheduled for July, followed by a token drop soon after. Dates to be announced on Twitter. To learn more about 2B3D, visit www.2B3D.com or follow us on Twitter at @2B3Dinc.

Jon Lindsay Phillips

704.942.1557

2B3D@PhillComm.Global