TRREB Awards Members for Dedication and Leadership in the Real Estate Industry

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) recognizes REALTOR® Members with accolades for their dedication and tireless commitment to their communities, and leadership within the profession and the real estate industry as a whole.



At TRREB’s spring Annual Meeting on May 19, TRREB President Kevin Crigger recognized a select group of Members for their contributions.

“Not only are TRREB Members leaders in supporting their clients, but they also know volunteer work is vital. They lead the way by offering a helping hand to transform the industry and their communities for the better,” said Kevin Crigger. “I am incredibly proud of their collective efforts.”

The Community Service Award recognizes Members who know first-hand the impact of making a difference and offering a helping hand to the people at the heart of our towns, cities and regions. TRREB congratulates Cathy Lawlor, Amol Kapoor, Anastasia Orlando, Rose Sorbera and Don Patel for their good deeds.

The David Rossi Committee Service Award honours Members who contributed substantially in shaping TRREB and the future of the industry. Congratulations to Charlene Williams, Roman Havlin and Steven Schmeiser.

This award wouldn’t be possible without the late David Rossi himself. In 2007, David Rossi was awarded the TRREB President’s Award for the contributions he made to not only TRREB, but also the profession itself. Later in 2011, TRREB created the David Rossi Committee Service Award in his honour to recognize our Member volunteers.

This year, ten Members celebrated an incredible milestone of over 60 years of TRREB membership. TRREB celebrates Daniel Gargarella, Member for 66 Years; Mario Prez, Member for 65 Years; Harvey Kalles, Member for 64 Years; Silvano Liut, Member for 64 Years; Gaetano Catallo, Member for 63 Years; Angelo Greco, Member for 63 Years; Sheila Waengler, Member for 63 Years; George Pappas, Member for 62 Years; Norman Smith, Member for 62 Years; and Carl Porritt, Member for 60 Years.

“This is an incredible milestone to achieve and one that we all aspire to. Our 60-year Members have been there through immense growth and change and exemplify the dedication TRREB Members have to this industry,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

Learn more about the awards and our incredible winners here.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 68,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

