Fragrance Creators Applauds Passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act Into Law

"Fragrance Creators applauds the final passage and presidential signature on the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (OSRA). We echo President Biden's sentiments that this bill is a piece of a puzzle for addressing rising costs and inflation in the U.S. and were pleased to see his quick signature on the bill, making it law. We thank our diverse, 60+ member companies for empowering Fragrance Creators to play an active and integral role in the advancement of this legislation—directly engaging over 50 Congressional offices and indirectly targeting many more through widely distributed letters.

"As an original endorser of the legislation, along with our allied trades, we are pleased to play an active role in advancing this important legislation designed to address shipping supply chain challenges that ultimately impact consumers in the form of increased prices and empty shelves.

"Fragrance is a critical input into myriad of finished products, including personal care, cleaning and disinfecting, and delay in fragrance supply has a ripple effect down the value chain. This is why Fragrance Creators is fully committed to supporting supplier diversity, a strong, adaptable, and resilient supply chain, and legislation, such as OSRA.

"The Shipping Act was last amended over 20 years ago. The industry has significantly changed since this last update and, because of that, we are facing longstanding, systemic supply chain and port disruption and congestion issues. While they were in existence before 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has only served to amplify these challenges. OSRA helps to address both the longstanding issues as well as those exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic by strengthening the role of the Federal Maritime Commission to address practices like unreasonable demurrage and other charges, to fight other unreasonable business practices, and more."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' 60+ member companies are diverse, including large-, medium-, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. We are an active participant in IFRA and have a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the associations' membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

