Fitness App Market is projected to reach USD 30.63 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers can get individualized exercise routines using fitness apps that use artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other technologies. These apps also give individual health coaches and no-equipment fitness programs, personalized diet charts, diet monitoring, and step tracking. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to widespread lockdowns and social distancing rules, a shift from traditional studios and gyms to virtual fitness has occurred. Hence, the number of fitness apps downloaded and used has skyrocketed.





High Penetration of Smartphones to Drive the Global Fitness App Market

Consumers' increasing use of smartphones is fueling the proliferation of various fitness apps on the market. In addition, continual network infrastructure improvements and increased network coverage are driving up demand for fitness apps. Due to the expanding popularity of smartphones and increased awareness of fitness, mobile network carriers see mHealth as an investment potential. As the number of people who own smartphones grows, so will the number of people who use fitness apps.

In 2017, JMIR mHealth and uHealth published a study that found that 45.5% of the sample size (in terms of population) used fitness apps on their cellphones. Smartphone technological advances for better live sessions are also predicted to fuel market growth. Smartphones also have advantages like colossal storage capacity, ease of use, and portability, making them excellent for monitoring and activity tracking applications. The demand for smartphones in the market is driven by rising affordability and lower hardware costs. Due to the increasing penetration of mobile phones in low-income countries, mHealth is rapidly gaining traction, facilitating the adoption of fitness apps.





Growing Use of Wearable Devices to Provide New Market Opportunities

A wearable fitness gadget tracks and compiles user activity data, which is then synchronized with a fitness app. According to a Pew Research Center research published in June 2019, roughly 21% of people in the United States use a wearable gadget. Like most digital technologies, Wearable device adoption is influenced by socioeconomic factors such as income, education, and occupation. According to the same report, over 31% of people with a household income of USD 75,000 or more per year use wearable fitness devices, while only 12% of people with a household income of USD 30,000 or less per year use them.

Wearable device adoption is projected to drive the market during the forecast period. According to a report published in the Economic Times, global consumer spending on wearable gadgets would grow by 18.1% in 2021 over 2020. In 2020, consumer spending on smartwatches and bright patches will climb by 17.6% and 20.3%, respectively. This expansion is fueled by the addition of new users who are beginning to follow a fitness regimen.





Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global fitness app market in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 10,740 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.5%. Growing awareness of fitness and daily health monitoring has resulted in a rise in fitness app usage and a considerable increase in new participants. Various reasons are driving the growth of the fitness app market in North America, including the rapid growth in smartphone usage, the expansion of coverage networks, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rise in the senior population.

Exercise and weight reduction applications will see substantial growth in North America through video exercises and connected devices with various training platforms. Due to the rising prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular illnesses in North America, this segment market is predicted to rise. The number of mergers, acquisitions, and product releases has increased recently, positively impacting the mHealth app business.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market, accounting for USD 10,955 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 23%. As cellphones become more affordable, more people use them to access various fitness programs. Factors such as increased healthcare costs, rising obesity rates, and an increased number of athletes drive governments and corporate groups to develop new fitness models.

The Europe fitness app market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. It is estimated to reach an expected USD 8,755 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.4%. In Europe, fitness apps and related services are introduced, emphasizing activity tracking, training regimens, calorie tracking, diet, and nutrition charts . This can be linked to rising consumer demand for fitness and workout apps, increased knowledge about healthy lifestyles, and the expanding number of fitness centers and clubs.





Key Highlights

The global fitness app market was worth USD 6,700 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 30,635 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on type, the global fitness app market is divided into exercise and weight loss, diet and nutrition, and activity tracking. The activity tracking segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 9440 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 23% . Jawbone, Fitbit, and Nike are among the leading brands in the fitness activity monitoring sector.

is divided into exercise and weight loss, diet and nutrition, and activity tracking. The activity tracking segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 9440 million by 2030 at a . Jawbone, Fitbit, and Nike are among the leading brands in the fitness activity monitoring sector. Based on platforms, the global fitness app market is categorized into Android, iOS, and others. Android is expected to be the fastest-growing platform over the forecast period. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 19,005 million at a CAGR of 22.7% by 2030. Owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones globally and the rising number of android users at a rapid rate, this segment is expected to register a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Based on devices, the global fitness app market is differentiated into smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. The wearable devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 8,230 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.6%. This growth can be attributed to the increased use of wearables among all age groups. High adoption of wearable devices by people in the US is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape

The key market players are

Adidas

Appster

FitnessKeeper

Fitbit Inc

Azumio Inc.

MyFitnessPal Inc

Noom

Nike

Under Armour Inc

WillowTree Inc

Polar Electro

Kayla Itsines

Google

Fooducate

ASICS America Corporation

Global Fitness App Market: Segmentation

By Type

Exercise and Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition

Activity Tracking

By Platform

Android

iOS

Others

By Devices

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

In March 2022 , ASICS announced the expansion of its FrontRunner team in the Middle East, with new teammates from the UAE, Kuwait, KSA, and Qatar joining the passionate global running community.

, ASICS announced the expansion of its FrontRunner team in the Middle East, with new teammates from the UAE, Kuwait, KSA, and Qatar joining the passionate global running community. In November 2021, ASICS announced its partnership with Dubai Creek Striders (DCS) ahead of the iconic Johnson Arabia Dubai Creek Striders Half Marathon and 10km run. A much-loved community running event that invites all ages and abilities to participate in its annual race, the half-marathon took place on December 3, 2021. The collaboration between ASICS and DCS stands as part of ASICS' brand ethos to uplift the community through movement.

News Media

The Increase in Awareness Towards Health and Fitness Spur the Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

Technology Driven Advancements to Boost the Therapeutics Apps Market Growth

Robust Spa Industry in North America to Surge the Consumption of Aromatherapy Diffusers





