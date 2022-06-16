Susumi Coin Launches IDO on the P2PB2B Crypto Exchange

Charlestown, Nevis , June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susumi, a platform to facilitate crowdfunding through blockchain, launched the IDO for the native coin, $SUSU, on the P2PB2B Crypto Exchange. Given the creative idea, an all-encompassing ecosystem, unlimited rewards, and user-oriented features, Susumi will be the next big thing in the blockchain industry.

Traditional Susu has been an excellent social finance model enabling individuals to raise bulk sums of money through their network of friends. Whilst conventional crowdfunding has also opened up a new financial solution for projects and even individuals. But, both systems have severe limitations. The issues of trust and good record-keeping can affect the practice of Susu and as good as it is, the facts are that up to 80% of conventional crowdfunding campaigns fail to meet their goals.



This is where Susumi, a decentralized app (dApp), comes into the picture to help eliminate the problems encountered by both the traditional Susu and the conventional crowdfunding methods by allowing people to quickly raise funds in a secure and transparent manner with a greater likelihood of success for campaigns.

So, where there is a need to raise money through a network of friends, contacts, or within a community, Susumi would be the perfect platform to crowdfund the project.

During the IDO (Initial Dex Offering) starting on June 15, 2022, investors can acquire the $SUSU token at a low price and sell it at a substantial profit once the token is listed. They can purchase $SUSU on the P2PB2B exchange at a price of $0.003 today in a simple process using their Metamask Wallet. Alternatively, they can register and create a wallet directly on the Susumi App and buy Tokens directly into a Susumi Wallet.



The Crowdsale period ends on August 1 and full trading of the Tokens will commence. Investing now in $SUSU Coin gives the option to gain multiple times the investment when Susumi Coin lists as there will be great demand for this Coin. So, don’t miss out on this great opportunity!

Why choose Susumi?

The unique feature of the Susumi model is that when donations are made in stable coins to a crowdfunding campaign the Donors receive a reward in $SUSU tokens equivalent to the amount they donated.

Whether somebody is an investor or wants to raise funds, Susumi already has a solution for you. It makes crowdfunding easier for the recipient while rewarding the donor for participation. So, it is a win-win for everyone involved in the process.

Instead of relying on a few big investors, Susumi uses a large number of small investors to get the crowdfunding done quickly and streamline the process.

Creating a campaign is really simple, users just need to fill out the relevant details, mention the amount of funds required, stake the $SUSU tokens, and publish the campaign on Susumi.

Just make sure to have $SUSU coins in your Susumi wallet. Once the required amount is reached through donations from investors, it can be easily withdrawn.

The best part, if the required funds are not generated through crowdfunding within a period of 30 days from creation, they will automatically be transferred back to the owner’s wallet. So none of the users would lose their hard-earned assets under any situation.

Remember that users will only receive the rewards if the funds have matured, or in simple words, the crowdfunding target has been reached, and that donors receive rewards in the form of $SUSU tokens totaling 100% of the value of BUSD/USDT coins at the time of fund creation.

All about the $SUSU token

$SUSU is the native token for the Susumi ecosystem. It has a total supply of 100,000,000,000, of which 1,500,000,000 would be available during the Crowdsale. Another 1,000,000,000 tokens would be reserved for Team Bonuses, while 2,500,000,000 would be kept for Exchange Liquidity.

95% of the total supply will be deposited in the Susu Smart Contract Wallet.



Here is how a proper demand and supply of the $SUSU token is maintained. First, a user stakes a certain number of $SUSU tokens to start a campaign, and the ones who subscribe to it receive rewards. These rewards can then be further used to stake tokens in order to create new campaigns, thus completing the cycle.

To ensure that the value of the $SUSU token does not rely on market speculations, the platform will reward users based on the value of the token at the time of subscribing to a campaign. The Susumi pricing algorithm is designed such that it calculates the demand for reward tokens with respect to the total supply in the contract. It helps ensure that there are always enough tokens in circulation to reward investors and keep the price free of market speculation.

Susumi’s Community NFT collection

There are 16 ranks on the Susumi ecosystem, allotted based on the level of participation of users. These ranks are represented by an icon encoded as an NFT. As users progress through the ranks, the rewards, as well as their position in the ecosystem, rise. So, try to reach the top rank, i.e., Tribal Chief, for maximum rewards.

Susumi intends to not just be a crowdfunding platform but also become a place where communities are built, great ideas flourish, and take the shape of successful projects. So, make sure to register on Susumi and invest in the $SUSU token right away for maximum ROI.

