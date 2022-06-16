The Global Anti-Drone Market Size Is Estimated At US$ 1.1 Billion in 2022 And Is Predicted To Market Valuation Of US$ 7.4 Billion By 2032, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD:, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global anti-drone market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.4 billion by the end of 2032 while expanding at an impressive CAGR of 20.9% over the assessment period.



Drone neutralization equipment promises notable growth and a dynamic shift in the anti-drone market. Moreover, the emergence of cost-effective and open-source UAVs with new advanced technology is driving the market positively. On top of this, military and defense spending by various governments has increased substantially due to rise in safety concerns, and thereby, the anti-drone market has been showing an upwards trajectory.

There has been a steady rise in the sales of drones in the U.S. and Chinese markets, which has led to a rise in the use of anti-drones. This promises a positive stance and dynamic change in demand. Additionally, governments are striving to make anti-drones more accessible in emerging countries. With a diverse number of end-use applications of anti-drones, such as homeland security, airport operations, and commercial security providers, the market is set to witness significant growth over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global anti-drone market poised to expand at CAGR of 20.9% reaching valuation of US$ 7.4 billion by 2032.

On the basis of component, the market is projected to be dominated by drone detection equipment, which is projected to account for 34.3% market share by 2032.

Europe likely to be most attractive regional market and is projected to utilize more than US$ 2 billion value of anti-drones by 2032.

By end user, military and defense likely to account for 1/3 revenue share and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.4 billion over assessment period.

1 km – 4 kms anti-drones projected to grow 8.2X by value, while 4 kms – 25 kms drones to grow 6.7X during the forecast period.

North American region expected to register a CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period to be valued at US$ 1.7 billion by 2032-end.

“Research & development of new and advanced technologies to widely impact anti-drone market positively,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Sales of anti-drones are heavily regulated and restricted only to government contractors and authorized suppliers. Manufacturing companies are adopting research & development as their primary strategy to stay ahead of the competition and comply with various regulations and norms. As new technologies are being adopted at a higher pace, the market scenario is highly dynamic.

Prominent market players have started manufacturing customized products for specific purposes. To meet the tailored requirements of the industry, market players are diversifying their product portfolios. Some manufacturers have started producing anti-drones for emerging and new end-use sectors, wherein, governments have been regulating the open source sale of anti-drones.

Key Segments Covered in Anti-Drone Industry Survey

Anti-Drone Market by Component : Drone Detection Equipment Drone Detection Radars RF Spectrum Analyzers Acoustic Sensors Video Surveillance Systems Drone Neutralization Equipment Stationary and Mobile Jammers Interception Systems Counter-Drone Lasers Drone Capture Nets Concealed Threat Detection Systems Long-range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) Software Security and Integration Software Video Enhancement and Analysis Software

Anti-Drone Market by Range : < 200 Mtr Anti-Drone Systems 200 Mtr - 1 Km Anti-Drone Systems 1 Km - 4 Km Anti-Drone Systems 4 Km - 20 Km Anti-Drone Systems > 25 Km Anti-Drone Systems

Anti-Drone Market by End User : Homeland Security Departments Military & Defense Departments Airport Operators Commercial Security Service Providers Critical Infrastructure Owners Others (not classified in any of the above categories)

Anti-Drone Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global anti-drone market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on component [drone detection equipment (drone detection radars, RF spectrum analyzers, acoustic sensors and video surveillance systems), drone neutralization equipment (stationary and mobile jammers, interception systems, counter drone lasers and drone capture nets), concealed threat detection systems, long-range acoustic devices, software (security & integration software and video enhancement & analysis software)], range [<200 mtrs, 200 mtrs – 1 km, 1 km – 4 kms, 4 kms – 25 kms and >25 kms] and end user [homeland security departments, military & defense departments, airport operators, commercial security service providers, critical infrastructure owners and others], across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

