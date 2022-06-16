Aspira Women’s Health Announces Publication of Paper Validating OvaWatch™ Algorithm in the Detection of Ovarian Cancer

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced the online publication of a paper validating its OvaWatch™ algorithm in the detection of ovarian cancer in the June issue of JCO Clinical Cancer Informatics.

The paper, entitled: “Analytical Validation of a Deep Neural Network Algorithm for the Detection of Ovarian Cancer,” demonstrates the potential of OvaWatch in accurately assessing the risk of ovarian malignancy in patients with pelvic masses. Ovarian cancer is the deadliest gynecologic cancer, with most cases being diagnosed at late stage. Early detection of ovarian cancer is key to helping to reduce mortality; however, other current noninvasive risk assessment measures on the market vary in their usefulness.

“There is tremendous need for early ovarian cancer detection and stratification, especially for women presenting with adnexal masses. OvaWatch has been shown it can help in assessing treatment strategies, addressing many of the limitations of current biomarker-based blood tests,” said Dr. Gerard Reilly, Director of Clinical Research and Innovation at Axia Women’s Health and one of the lead authors of the paper. “Wider use of this non-invasive test could help in evaluating appropriate care strategies for patients presenting with a pelvic mass.”

Nicole Sandford, CEO of Aspira Women’s Health said, “We are very pleased to see the results of this study published in an esteemed journal. Once launched, we believe our OvaWatch risk assessment will become a valuable tool to assist physicians in determining appropriate treatment strategies for every woman with an adnexal mass, and its adoption has the potential to improve health outcomes for women with ovarian cancer.”

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1plus™ combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Aspira GenetiX™ testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is working to deliver a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development include OvaWatch™ and EndoCheck™. To improve patient accessibility, Aspira Women’s Health has recently launched our Aspira Synergy™ technology transfer platform to empower health systems, academics, regional labs, and physician group labs to conduct genetic and specialty tests in-house. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.



