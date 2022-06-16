Speed-Fi Announces All-in-One DeFi and Game Finance Platform; Public Presale Live on PinkSale from June 16-27

Kingstown, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speed-Fi Corporation Ltd. today announced the launch of its all-in-one decentralized finance and game finance ecosystem. The public pre-sale will be live on PinkSale from June 16-27, 2022.





Speed-Fi is a blockchain technology ecosystem for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and sets itself apart from other platforms with its unique launchpad to help entrepreneurs and start-up business owners raise funds, highlight their ideas and show off innovations. The cross-chain decentralized exchange trading platform – the link between business owners and investors – allows for instant trade on more than 16 blockchains.

“By Q4 2022, we will not only have completed development but also launched our Cross-Chain NFT Supermarket,” said a spokesperson for Speed-Fi. “You will have the ability to mint as well as buy or sell your NFTs. By Q1 2023, we anticipate the launch of the most dynamic game in the Web3 Metaverse: a Web3 Play-to-Earn (P2E) VR car racing game.”

This is a new age for blockchain. Speed-Fi is a multi-functional technological application offering a range of DeFi services, including, but not limited to, a multi-network DEX, multi-network Launchpad, NFT supermarket and Web3 P2E VR racing game.

The spokesperson continued, “The Speed-Fi token (SDPF) will be the in-game token and rewards mechanism and is the key that holds the ecosystem together. The token provides access to significantly greater discounts on fees and other perks in the Speed-Fi ecosystem. Our goal is to implement innovative and utility-oriented projects. We operate as a community-focused and community-driven digital asset ecosystem, which is fully decentralized in every way. Join our official Speed-Fi community now.”

Offerings from Speed-Fi include:

Dex Swap – Speed-Fi is creating its own decentralized exchange

Launchpad – A launchpad for different crypto projects where people can integrate their bespoke concepts

Web3 P2E VR Car Racing Game – A play-to-earn car racing game that will be integrated into your metaverse with in-game, upgradable asset capabilities

Lottery – A lottery platform for winning and receiving cash-back rewards

NFT Marketplace – A collection of unique, winning NFTs with multi-chain support

Staking Platform – To reward ongoing token holdings

Betting – A platform to bet and increase your assets

The Speed-Fi Smart Contracts codes successfully passed the audit performed by Solidproof.io. Solidproof also performed KYC on the owners and core team members of Speed-Fi Corporation. See the certificates at github.com/solidproof/projects/tree/main/SpeedFi.

For more information, visit speed-fi.com. To buy pre-sale Speed-Fi tokens between June 16-27, go to pinksale.finance/launchpad/0x8F5BAe91876Ea2f9e1e382762031638e44c785A1?chain=BSC.

To join the official Telegram group, visit t.me/Speed_Fi_Official and follow Speed-Fi on Twitter at twitter.com/speed_fi.

About Speed-Fi

Speed-Fi has a vast ecosystem that includes a multi-network DEX, multi-network Launchpad, multi-network NFT marketplace and Web3 play-to-earn VR car racing game, giving people the opportunities of entertainment and fun while generating income. Its mission includes the creation of a next-generation, all-in-one platform where, globally, every person has an equal chance to manage and improve their financial security by using the Speed-Fi ecosystem of innovative products. Speed-Fi operates as a fully decentralized, community-focused and community-driven digital asset ecosystem.